FedEx Cup Playoffs bubble boy Zac Blair returns home to enter local tournament

By
GREENSBORO, NC - AUGUST 19: Zac Blair tees off on the 16th hole during the third round of the Wyndham Championship on August 19, 2017 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC. (Photo by William Howard/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
GREENSBORO, NC - AUGUST 19: Zac Blair tees off on the 16th hole during the third round of the Wyndham Championship on August 19, 2017 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC. (Photo by William Howard/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It turns out, Zac Blair does have a tee time this week.

Blair, this year's FedEx Cup Playoffs bubble boy, didn't make it into the field at this week's Northern Trust. However, he returned to his home state to play in the Siegfried & Jensen Utah Open, which is run by Utah's PGA section.

It's a good way for Blair, 27, to stay sharp ahead of the Web.com Tour Finals, which begin next week and allow players who finished Nos. 126-200 on the FedEx Cup points list an opportunity to earn back their PGA Tour cards for next season. Blair finished the dreaded No. 126 after being passed by J.J. Henry by a single point on the final day of the PGA Tour's regular season last week at the Wyndham Championship.

It's also a cool move to boost the exposure of a local event. On Wednesday night, Blair, who will tee off in the first round at 8:20 AM local time on Friday, took to Twitter to encourage fans to attend the free event at Riverside Country Club in Provo.

Of course, there's juuuuust a slight difference in the purse for the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs and the Utah Open. The winner at Glen Oaks will receive nearly $1.9 million and put himself in good shape to contend for a $10 million bonus in a few weeks at the Tour Championship. Last year's winner in Provo, Zahkai Brown, took home $21,000.

