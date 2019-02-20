European Tour pro gets revenge on the spike mark that cost him a World Golf Championship

Complaining about a spike mark after missing a putt is a classic tour pro move, but Tyrrell Hatton clearly had good reason to be upset on the 72nd hole of last year's WGC-Mexico Championship. While his tying birdie attempt was still rolling toward the hole, Tyrrell tapped his putter on the spot in disgust, and replays showed his golf ball hopping on the attempt that came up short. A year later, though, Hatton had his revenge. Sort of.

In the latest humorous video from the European Tour, Tyrrell revisited the green and tapped down the spike mark. Check it out:

OK, so that probably didn't make Hatton feel better about the potential $1.2 million the bump cost him. The three-time European Tour winner earned $510,500 for finishing tied for third, but Phil Mickelson banked $1.7 million for defeating Justin Thomas in a playoff (Thomas took home $1,072,000 for finishing runner-up). So real revenge would have been going Carl Spackler on the entire 18th green at Club de Golf Chapultepec.

But on the bright side, if Hatton is in the same position at this year's WGC-Mexico Championship , he'll be able to fix those spike marks before he putts thanks to a new rule . OK, so that probably won't make him feel better, either.

