Trending
Random Daggers

European Ryder Cup Twitter handle expertly trolls Team USA on 4th of July

By
5 hours ago

While the American Ryder Cup team celebrated the 4th of July (Well, those not teeing it up at this week's 3M Open), Team Europe's Twitter account did some celebrating of its own—at the expense of the red, white, and blue.

RELATED: Ian Poulter trolls Team USA by buying infamous car from 2012 Ryder Cup

Posting highlights from the 2018 Ryder Cup—won handily by Thomas Bjorn's crew—was a nice little dagger to start the day. Of course, it prompted a sea of salty replies referencing everything from the Revolutionary War to World War II to Alex Morgan's tea celebration from the Women's World Cup semifinal on Tuesday. Anyway, here's the tweet:

Seriously, is Ian Poulter running this account?

In any event, the Americans will have their chance for revenge under captain Steve Stricker at Whistling Straits next September. But with that much time before the event, we're guessing there will be a few more barbs at their expense along the way.

RELATED: 9 photos that remind us how nutty the Ryder Cup can get

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Random Daggers

European Ryder Cup Twitter handle expertly trolls Team USA on 4th of July

5 hours ago
Hot Take

Today marks the 80th anniversary of the worst take in sports history

July 3, 2019
Good Sports

Cleveland Browns backup QB issues funny Madden challenge based on his low rating, even offers...

July 3, 2019
Dingers

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. practicing for the Home Run Derby is the hottest video on the internet...

July 3, 2019
Tea Time

Now it's England's turn to be salty about Alex Morgan's World Cup celebrations

July 3, 2019
Say It Ain't So

Fourth of July heartbreak as massive fire tears through two Jim Beam rackhouses

July 3, 2019
America, Golf Yeah

The most unabashedly patriotic ways to play golf like an American this July 4th

July 3, 2019
Degenerate Nation

Will PETA interrupt the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest? That and the rest of our favorite...

July 2, 2019
America The Beautiful

The best Team USA uniforms in Team USA history

July 2, 2019
The Grind

Tom Brady's on-course cursing, J.R. Smith's clubhouse shopping spree, and golf's new power a

July 2, 2019
Longshots

The most popular bet for NFL MVP is a guy that is probably not going to win NFL MVP (but,...

July 2, 2019
Wimbledon 2019

The many vibrant shades of Nick Kyrgios on full display during first-round Wimbledon match

July 2, 2019
Just a Flesh Wound

Nothing to see here, just a rugby player snapping his dislocated knee back into place and the...

July 1, 2019
Explain This

How to watch the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest without throwing up in your living room

July 1, 2019
National Holidays

8 things you can buy with Bobby Bonilla's annual Mets salary

July 1, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Kawhi Leonard, don't go to the Lakers

July 1, 2019
Absolute Scenes

The British broadcast of the Yankees-Red Sox games in London has been absolutely electric

June 30, 2019
Not Safe For Life

Brooks Koepka gets cheeky (again) while on vacation with girlfriend Jena Sims

June 29, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursDid someone accidentally leak a rules change about …
Golf News & ToursHarrington questions how "serious" Tiger is about w…
The LoopEuropean Ryder Cup Twitter handle expertly trolls T…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection