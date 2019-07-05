European Ryder Cup Twitter handle expertly trolls Team USA on 4th of July

While the American Ryder Cup team celebrated the 4th of July (Well, those not teeing it up at this week's 3M Open), Team Europe's Twitter account did some celebrating of its own—at the expense of the red, white, and blue.

Posting highlights from the 2018 Ryder Cup—won handily by Thomas Bjorn's crew —was a nice little dagger to start the day. Of course, it prompted a sea of salty replies referencing everything from the Revolutionary War to World War II to Alex Morgan's tea celebration from the Women's World Cup semifinal on Tuesday. Anyway, here's the tweet:

Seriously, is Ian Poulter running this account?

In any event, the Americans will have their chance for revenge under captain Steve Stricker at Whistling Straits next September. But with that much time before the event, we're guessing there will be a few more barbs at their expense along the way.

