Euro Tour pro misses out on winning a BMW in the most painful way possible at the Open de France

If you thought Phil Mickelson had the best near ace of the day in all of professional golf, you though wrong. Hours later, Ireland's Gavin Moynihan topped Lefty with an almost-hole-in-one of his own at the European Tour's Open de France, and had Moynihan's found the bottom of the cup, he would have won a BMW. The crazy part is, it sort of did find the bottom of the cup. Wait, what?

That's right, on the 16th hole at Le Golf National, site of Mickelson's infamous concession to Francesco Molinari at the 2018 Ryder Cup, Moynihan's ball appeared to literally hit the bottom of the cup from the tee, and yet he walked off the hole with a par. How is this possible? Watch the painful video from the European Tour:

What. A. Dagger. So much for luck of the Irish.

As you can see, had that been an ace, or, as the French call it a "trou-en-un," Moynihan would have won that sick BMW i8 Roadster. More importantly, he would have shot 67 instead of 69, which would have put him at seven under for the tournament and just two off the lead through 36 holes. Instead he's four back, which is still in contention. But it's safe to say the post-round meal, and subsequent hole-in-one celebratory drinks, would have tasted a lot better with a 1 on the scorecard and a slick new set of wheels. Life just ain't fair.

