an hour ago

Watch Phil Mickelson come THIS close to making a hole-in-one on a par 4

By
The CJ Cup - PGA Tour: Round 2
NurPhoto (Photo by Seung-il Ryu/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson is 11 shots off Justin Thomas' lead heading into Day 3 at the CJ Cup. But the 49-year-old was the owner of the shot of the day in Round 2 on Friday.

On the par-4 14th at the Club at Nine Bridges, Mickelson's drive found the green … then found the stick.

Honestly, that one is on Phil. Should have known to have his brother tend flag from 353 yards out.

The eagle—yes, Mickelson cleaned up the remaining two inches for eagle—was one of the few highlights for Phil, his even-par 72 dropping him to 33rd on the leader board. With two weeks left to make a Presidents Cup case, Mickelson's candidacy is running out of time. But highlights like this don't hurt his bid.

More proof, though, that you should always pull the pin.

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursWatch Phil Mickelson come THIS close to making a ho…
Golf News & ToursFrancesco Molinari splits with his long-time caddie…
Golf News & ToursThe USGA wants your nomination for its highest hono…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved