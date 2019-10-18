Watch Phil Mickelson come THIS close to making a hole-in-one on a par 4

Phil Mickelson is 11 shots off Justin Thomas' lead heading into Day 3 at the CJ Cup. But the 49-year-old was the owner of the shot of the day in Round 2 on Friday.

On the par-4 14th at the Club at Nine Bridges, Mickelson's drive found the green … then found the stick.

Honestly, that one is on Phil. Should have known to have his brother tend flag from 353 yards out.

The eagle—yes, Mickelson cleaned up the remaining two inches for eagle—was one of the few highlights for Phil, his even-par 72 dropping him to 33rd on the leader board. With two weeks left to make a Presidents Cup case, Mickelson's candidacy is running out of time. But highlights like this don't hurt his bid.

More proof, though, that you should always pull the pin.