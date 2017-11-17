Viral Video3 hours ago

Euro pros try to hit 2-yard fairway to delightful results

By

Earlier this week we extolled the vision of the European Tour's video team, and rightfully so. From the buy-in of players to the spectrum of creativity, this crew is doing laps around their counterparts. Every clip produced turns viral, possessing an originality and wit the sport desperately lacks.

Their latest creation: lugging a handful of pros into the Dubai desert to see if they can hit a two-yard fairway from 300 yards out. The ensuing spectacle is delightful:

Ross Fisher is a god.

This week's DP Tour World Championship is the Euro circuit's finale, meaning the tour's video crew is headed for a well-deserved break. But while we're going to miss their work for the next few weeks, Lord only know what type of shenanigans they're cooking up for 2018.

