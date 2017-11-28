ESPN turns Joe Flacco into nightmarish dancing Raven for MNF infographic

On Monday night, Joe Flacco and Tom Savage faced off on live national TV in one of worst quarterback matchups since Cutler v. Cassel, which was barely two months ago in case you're wondering about the state of throwing the football in the NFL right now. In the end, Flacco scrapped his way to a win, going 21-32 for 141 with a big ol' goose egg in the touchdown column, but shockingly that wasn't the worst performance of the night. Instead that honor went to Tom Savage ESPN's infographic crack squad, who apparently pulled Flacco's character model straight out of NFL 2K5, slapped some creepy, malting wings on him, and threw him in club for one of the most bizarre player profiles since the East vs. West Bowl . Let's get weird:

Don't ask what's going on here, because we honestly don't know. I don't even know what that dance is supposed to be because I haven't been in a club since Soulja Boy was still alive (fact check: Soulja Boy is still alive). What I can tell you, however, is to watch this thing until the end, when ESPN starts breaking down Flacco's inconsistency over the years and Dancing Raven Boy suddenly becomes sullen and withdrawn, wishing the Molly never had to wear off and he could just feel good like this all the time.

Oh, and in case you were wondering, next week the Steelers meet the Bengals on Monday night, so it's probably best to start bracing for some hellish country-singing clock tower graphic while you still can.