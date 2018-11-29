Say What?2 hours ago

Ernie Els doesn't feel comfortable on a golf course designed by Ernie Els (Yep, you read that right)

By

Ernie Els shot a Thursday 69 in the Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open, but said he didn't feel particularly comfortable on the Four Seasons Anahita Golf Course. While the four-time major champ probably isn't alone in that regard playing a course this week that's only hosting this event co-sanctioned by the European Tour, Sunshine Tour, and Asian Tour for just the second time, his situation is different than that of anyone else in the field. Why? Because Ernie Els should feel comfortable on the course. After all, he designed it.

RELATED: Driver snaps mid-swing, causes weird whiff in European Tour event

This surprising admission from Els came out during a humorous on-camera exchange following the South African's first round. Here's how it went:

ELS: "Actually, there are a lot of tee shots on this course that don't suit my eye for some reason."

REPORTER: "How can you say that? You designed this course?"

ELS: "Exactly. I don't know what I was thinking."

Whoops. Here's video of the interview with Els, who sits five shots off the lead after Day 1:

Maybe Els can do a redesign before next year.

RELATED: Ernie Els confirms crazy story about him wrestling on his private jet

