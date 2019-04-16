Erin Hills announced as 2025 U.S. Women's Open host, and former champs are psyched

Erin Hills Golf Club is remembered by many for its wide fairways and low scores after the course northwest of Milwaukee hosted the 2017 U.S. Open . Brooks Koepka took the first of his back-to-back U.S. Open titles there with a 16-under 272, a 72-hole score that matched the lowest winning score in the championship's 120-plus-year history.

The question is will be set up similarly when it holds its next big professional event.

On Tuesday, the USGA announced that it has named the public facility the site of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open. The event will be held from May 29-June 1. In addition to the U.S. Women's Open, the governing body announced the 2022 U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship will be held there as well.

“We are thrilled to return to Erin Hills, and to bring the U.S. Women’s Open and U.S. Mid-Amateur to such a memorable and deserving course,” said Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA, in the USGA's press release. “To bring these championships to a public facility all golfers can enjoy is especially exciting for us. The USGA has a great relationship with the facility, and Erin Hills has proven to be one of the premier golf venues in the nation as well as an excellent test.”

Former U.S. Women's Open champions Michelle Wie (2014 champion) and Brittany Lang (2016 champion) are already showing their excitement to play the venue in Wisconsin:

Prior to the 2017 U.S. Open, Erin Hills hosted two USGA events: the 2008 U.S. Women's Amateur Public Links, won by Tiffany Joh, and the 2011 U.S. Amateur, where Kelly Kraft defeated Patrick Cantlay in the final match.

If you're wondering who's hosting the U.S. Women's Opens from now until Erin Hills, the venues are as follows:

2019 — Country Club of Charleston (Charleston, S.C.)

2020 — Champions Golf Club (Houston)

2021 — The Olympic Club (San Francisco)

2022 — Pine Needles (Southern Pines, N.C.)

2023 — Pebble Beach Golf Links (Pebble Beach, Calif.)

2024 — Lancaster Country Club (Lancaster, Pa.)

