Erik van Rooyen is spending his Corona quarantine rocking the heck out

The world is on lockdown. Toilet paper has become currency and canned soup both sustenance and a weapon. Wildlife is returning to the Venice Canals and the streets have become grassy edens where fawns prance and butterflies flit as humanity toils in darkness. But out of the eerie silence, a lone hero has emerged, leading humanity back up from the depths with his righteous riffs. His name?

Erik van Rooyen .

We've seen Erik van Halen's chops before, tackling the sweet, vocal phrasing of George Harrison , but this time, perhaps inspired by society's collective angst, he's opted for slightly more aggressive fare in the Foo Fighters' "No Way Back." Upon further inspection, maybe this isn't the hope-inspiring battle cry we initially thought it was, but to each their own.

RELATED: Even Tony Finau would have to laugh at this song parody making fun of his lack of wins