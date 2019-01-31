Enes Kanter finally sees action, kisses MSG floor and promptly airballs first shot

With the New York Knicks in full-tank mode, the few veterans on the roster have seen a significant drop in playing time, as coach David Fizdale has opted to give more run to the young players to "get them more experience." Translation: the more we lose, the closer we get to Zion Williamson. It's a brilliant plan that's currently working overtime, as the Knicks have now fallen to 10-40, including losses in 35 of their last 38 following a stupid three-game winning streak around Thanksgiving.

Knicks center Enes Kanter is not really buying into the plan, nor should he. It's understandable that he wants to play, and the best thing would be to trade him to a team that could use his offensive production. Instead, he's still on the roster, and Fizdale has benched him in seven of the last eight games, including four straight. Rather than suck it up, Kanter has decided to make himself the story daily with some stupid quote about how he should be playing and how he loves New York so much and blah blah blah. It's the type of stuff the Daily News and New York Post lives for, and he's officially turned the whole thing into a "saga" that literally no one wanted.

On Wednesday night, Fizdale finally inserted Kanter into the the game against the Dallas Mavericks, and he immediately made himself the story once again by kissing the Knicks logo at Madison Square Garden. How did he follow up this act? By promptly air-balling his first shot. Perhaps he should have stayed on the bench:

At least some fellow NBA players were entertained:

If this wasn't enough attention-seeking from the 26-year-old from Turkey, here's what he had to say after the game:

Ahh, yes, that double zero would look just great sandwiched in between Ewing and Frazier. When is the ceremony?

Please, Scott Perry and Steve Mills, send this guy packing as soon as humanly possible.

