Trending
Legends

Eli Manning had a beer guy 'in every f---ing stadium in the league,' is a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer

By
7 hours ago
Eli Manning
Patrick McDermott

The Eli Manning Hall of Fame debate is one of the most nauseating in all of sports. Finally, we can put it to rest on December 26, 2019. Based off this tale from former New York Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes, the two-time Super Bowl MVP deserves to be in on the first ballot, no questions asked.

RELATED: Saying goodbye to the Eli Manning face

As ESPN's Ian O'Connor writes (please, go read the full story if you have time), Manning always made sure to have beers on the team bus after road games. The QB would find someone to get him a six or a 12-pack that he'd take to the back of the bus with some ice and then he'd share the wealth with teammates for the ride to the airport. As Tynes says, it was a legendary routine.

"It was unbelievable," Tynes told O'Connor. "He had a guy in every f---ing stadium in the league to get him that beer."

GOAT.

This is just the latest of great stories involving Manning and some suds. In October, after he had seemingly been benched for good, Sports Illustrated ran a story about what appeared to be Manning's final start at MetLife Stadium, and the legacy he was leaving. In the story, there was one tidbit about No. 10's postgame ritual at home games, which included a hot dog with ketchup and two Bud Lights.

Then of course, there was the viral videos from last week following the Giants' wild overtime victory on the road against the Redskins. Later that night, Manning was filmed playing flip cup in Hoboken alongside his heir apparent/clone Daniel Jones. It was heartwarming:

There's nothing Eli loves more than winning Super Bowls, throwing interceptions off his back foot and drinking beer. Like I said, first-ballot HOF material.

RELATED: This is it, this is the saddest Eli Manning picture ever taken

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Legends

Eli Manning had a beer guy 'in every f---ing stadium in the league,' is a first-ballot...

7 hours ago
Shoot The J. Shoot it!

Joe Burrow shows off silky jumper during shooting challenge against Oklahoma, which LSU won

9 hours ago
A Festivus for the Rest of Us

The Loop's 2019 Golf Festivus

December 23, 2019
Monday Superlatives

James Wiseman just showed us how college basketball dies

December 23, 2019
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Jason Garrett is definitely getting fired . . . right?

December 23, 2019
The Grind

The year in PGA Tour WAGs (2019)

December 23, 2019
Adult Sodas

You can buy Bud Light by the case at the Bahamas Bowl, which is fitting because it's the bowl...

December 20, 2019
GOAT

Adam Sandler balls out at pickup game, gets game-winner drilled in his face

December 20, 2019
Bowl Extravaganza

Our favorite bet for all 40 college football bowl games

December 20, 2019
Flamin' Hot Takes

Antonio Brown says he's the best sixth-round pick ever, and that is one spicy meatball

December 19, 2019
Must Be Nice

Paulina Gretzky celebrates 31 in St. Barth's with Dustin Johnson and the usual suspects

December 19, 2019
Run For Your Lives

Serena Williams is training with Mike Tyson now, may God have mercy on our souls

December 19, 2019
Homacide

Max Homa's roast game is as good as his golf game

December 18, 2019
How Do You Do, Fellow Kids?

Brian Cashman botches the hell out of Ariana Grande's name in an attempt to appeal to the...

December 18, 2019
How Does He Do It?

Former Golf Channel star Holly Sonders gets engaged to professional gambler Vegas Dave

December 18, 2019
RIP Kevin

'Tis the season to remember this theory that Kevin from 'Home Alone' was dead the whole time

December 18, 2019
Top Shelf

Send Andrei Svechnikov to New England prep school, because the guy can't stop scoring bonkers...

December 18, 2019
Hail 2 Old KU

While your coach is out recruiting, Les Miles is getting pulled behind an ATV on a sled

December 18, 2019
Related
The LoopEli Manning had a beer guy 'in every f---ing stadiu…
The LoopJoe Burrow shows off silky jumper during shooting c…
Golf News & ToursGolf's biggest controversies of 2019 - Golf Digest
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved