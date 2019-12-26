Eli Manning had a beer guy 'in every f---ing stadium in the league,' is a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer

The Eli Manning Hall of Fame debate is one of the most nauseating in all of sports. Finally, we can put it to rest on December 26, 2019. Based off this tale from former New York Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes, the two-time Super Bowl MVP deserves to be in on the first ballot, no questions asked.

As ESPN's Ian O'Connor writes (please, go read the full story if you have time ), Manning always made sure to have beers on the team bus after road games. The QB would find someone to get him a six or a 12-pack that he'd take to the back of the bus with some ice and then he'd share the wealth with teammates for the ride to the airport. As Tynes says, it was a legendary routine.

"It was unbelievable," Tynes told O'Connor. "He had a guy in every f---ing stadium in the league to get him that beer."

GOAT.

This is just the latest of great stories involving Manning and some suds. In October, after he had seemingly been benched for good, Sports Illustrated ran a story about what appeared to be Manning's final start at MetLife Stadium, and the legacy he was leaving. In the story , there was one tidbit about No. 10's postgame ritual at home games, which included a hot dog with ketchup and two Bud Lights.

Then of course, there was the viral videos from last week following the Giants' wild overtime victory on the road against the Redskins. Later that night, Manning was filmed playing flip cup in Hoboken alongside his heir apparent/clone Daniel Jones. It was heartwarming:

There's nothing Eli loves more than winning Super Bowls, throwing interceptions off his back foot and drinking beer. Like I said, first-ballot HOF material.

