Trending
Everyone Remain Calm

Edwin Diaz had a rough spring training outing and Mets fans are totally taking it in stride

By
3 hours ago
New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies
Rich Schultz

New year, new Edwin Diaz. Or at least that's what Mets fans hoped. After a disastrous first year in Flushing, when the Mets' $120-million-dollar man blew seven saves, posted a 5.68 ERA, and produced several thousand Tri-State ulcers, the prevailing feeling was that there was no way to go but up. After Diaz's first outing of 2020 spring ball on Wednesday, however, the prognosis suddenly seems much grimmer (and much more Mets).

The good news? He got out of it. The bad news? Just about everything else. Facing a crop of embattled Astros minor leaguers, Diaz required 25 pitches to escape the inning, giving up a pair of runs in the process. Thankfully Mets fans kept everything in perspective and made sure not to overreact to a Grapefruit League start in mid-February . . . lol jk. They promptly freaked the f—k out.

RELATED: The New York backpages after the Mets' historic choke are beyond brutal

If you can't count on Diaz, at least you can depend on Mets fans to stage a full nuclear reactor meltdown at the first inkling of trouble. We can't say we blame them, though. After an offseason that saw their manager fired before coaching a single game, a long-awaited team sale fall through, the only good bullpen guy on the entire roster break his toe, and Brandon Nimmo develop an unidentified cardiac issue, Mets fans are already at the end of their collective rope noose and rightfully so. Here's hoping Diaz doesn't leave them hanging.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Everyone Remain Calm

Edwin Diaz had a rough spring training outing and Mets fans are totally taking it in stride

3 hours ago
Baseball Reference

Cover your ears, Orioles fans, this autistic teen can recite the score of every Yankees game...

6 hours ago
Gamechanger

Inverting the NBA's proud tradition of jumping over fools, Kyle Lowry decides to go under them...

7 hours ago
Viral Videos

LeBron James drops 40 against Zion Williamson, sparks debate by eating candy on the bench

11 hours ago
What goes up...

Feast your eyes on the floppiest flop shot ever flopped

February 25, 2020
Ummm, OK

Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy's reason for wearing a Star of David necklace is interesting, to say...

February 25, 2020
The Grind

Patrick Reed's Twitter blocking rampage, a Tiger Woods scare, and the most embarrassing golf...

February 25, 2020
Mad Max

Max Homa spent the morning torching former NFLers' swings on the Twitter machine

February 25, 2020
110% Commitment

Dedication is calling local radio to complain about UK basketball's seeding 10 minutes after...

February 25, 2020
Tasty Treats

Tiger Woods might bring back an extremely popular dessert for the Masters Champions Dinner

February 25, 2020
Browns Beat

What could be more Cleveland Browns than live-streaming the open-casket funeral for their...

February 24, 2020
Shankapotomus

Do you have to quit golf forever if you hit a shank this bad on the first hole at the Old...

February 24, 2020
Viral Videos

The Norwegian broadcast of Viktor Hovland's winning putt was pure electricity

February 24, 2020
Long Shots

84-year-old Ole Miss basketball fan sinks full-court putt to win Nissan, probably deserves...

February 24, 2020
Cancel Refs

G League coach Chase Buford goes on epic referee rant while looking an absolute madman

February 24, 2020
Monday Superlatives

The Houston Astros have entered their "Nothing to See Here, Folks!" era

February 24, 2020
Epic Posters

Future No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards ended Vanderbilt's basketball program with this dunk

February 23, 2020
Innovators

Bryson DeChambeau explains why he needed a towel guy as only Bryson DeChambeau can

February 21, 2020
Related
The LoopEdwin Diaz had a rough spring training outing and M…
Best In GolfLilly Pulitzer releases Palm Beach golf-inspired pr…
The LoopCover your ears, Orioles fans, this autistic teen c…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved