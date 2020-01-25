Get Your Popcorn2 hours ago

Eddie Pepperell had the perfect tweet before his potentially awkward pairing with Bryson DeChambeau

By
David Cannon

Eddie Pepperell has been one of Bryson DeChambeau's most vocal critics when it comes to slow play. On Sunday, the Englishman will finally have the chance to tell the American what he thinks in person.

Pepperell and DeChambeau will be paired in the third-to-last tee time during the final round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. DeChambeau, the defending champ, sits two shots off Ashun Wu's 54-hole lead, while Pepperell trails by three with 18 holes to go in the European Tour event.

RELATED: Eddie Pepperell can't stop, won't stop roasting Bryson's pace of play

But golf fans probably will be more interested in this pairing's interactions than how they finish considering Pepperell's recent comments concerning the five-time PGA Tour winner. And to his credit, he pointed out the potentially awkward dynamic between the duo on Sunday with this tweet:

Perfect.

In addition to being critical of DeChambeau's pace of play—beginning with a tweet in August in which he referred to him as a "single minded twit"—Pepperell has poked fun at Bryson bulking up and his attempts to tweak World No. 1 Brooks Koepka. Here's a concise summation by Golf Channel's Ryan Lavner:

Pepperell apologized for the "twit" remark, but as you can see, DeChambeau has remained one of his favorite Twitter targets. DeChambeau has not publicly engaged with Eddie. At least, not yet. Come Sunday afternoon in Dubai it's going to be impossible for them to avoid each other.

RELATED: Watch a bulked-up Bryson DeChambeau absolutely mash a driver

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursEddie Pepperell had the perfect tweet before his po…
Golf News & ToursAshun Wu opens with eagle two, leads by one while B…
Golf News & ToursPlayers Championship purse, winner's check get huge…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved