Ed Reed tweets out highlight from his high school days and yep, he almost killed somebody

On Thursday, a video of James Harrison's "push-up challenge" prompted me to claim he was arguably the most terrifying NFL player during his prime. Ed Reed reminded everyone in one video clip why he has a case for that title as well.

Reed, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in February of 2019, tweeted out one of his top career highlights on Thursday afternoon, but it didn't come from his days as a Baltimore Raven or a Miami Hurricane. It came from his days at Destrehan High School in Louisiana, where Reed was an all-state defensive back and kick returner as as senior. You'll see why in this one highlight, where Reed enters the frame out of nowhere and absolutely crunches some poor wide receiver:

Not sure how Reed wasn't tried for attempted murder after this. Frightening stuff. I can't help but think about what was going through this guy's mind when looking at this frame:

At least he knew Reed was coming. After that it was all a blur. Very weak sideline reaction from Reed's teammates, by the way. Were those kids half asleep? You just witnessed a murder, go crazy!