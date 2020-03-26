Trending
James Harrison's "push-up challenge" obviously includes putting his two sons on his back

If you were to create a Mount Rushmore of most terrifying athletes, one for each major sport, former Pittsburgh Steeler James Harrison would have a legitimate case to be the NFL's representative. The six-foot, 242-pound outside linebacker last suited up for the New England Patriots in 2017, playing in only one regular season game and three playoff games, including their Super Bowl defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles. He announced his "second" retirement two months later.

In the time since, Harrison has become an Instagram legend for his insane workout routines, almost all of which involve things you didn't realize humans could do. Here's one video from the summer before his final season, which features Harrison clapping behind his back in between push-ups:

Another from 2017 in which he benches over 400 pounds without a spotter and tells his followers to "DO NOT try this" which seems like extremely sound advice:

Here's a routine from just a few weeks ago where Harrison does a bunch of different things that if I tried at home I'd probably melt into a puddle:

He's an absolute animal. Watching his videos makes this whole coronavirus "push-up" challenge look ridiculously silly in comparison. But I get it, people need some dumb challenge to tag friends in just to pass the time. You'd think a monster like Harrison would not waste his energy on such a challenge, but he did on Wednesday night. Naturally, he decided to make it much more challenging by putting both of his sons James and Henry on his back. Let's see how he did:

I believe it was the 13th push-up when he asked "how many do you want me to do?" This is the equivalent of us mere mortals lifting a toothpick. Never forget, Harrison once did push-ups with 300-plus pound Maurkice Pouncey on his back:

Double never forget: Harrison went undrafted out of Kent State and played for a NFL Europe team before he became a Steelers legend.

