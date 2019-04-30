Ecco announces its lightest leather shoe ever, the S-Lite

Ecco's golf shoes have always been known for comfort, but the Danish shoe manufacturer is taking it a step further by making the lightest leather shoe they've ever created. The S-Lite's upper is made of yak leather, which Ecco uses for its durable and lightweight properties. The upper is embossed and lined with textile. The purpose of the textile lining is to make the shoe more breathable and that lining repels water.

Though the S-Lite is lightweight and has a minimalist-looking profile, it'll still give you the support you need when you swing. For stability, there is a leather heel counter and added support to the toe. Additionally, the polyurethane midsole folds up along the foot's sides, adding more stability.

As you've probably noticed from the images, the outsole is covered with traction elements—over 100 of them, according to Ecco. The outsole is made of thermoplastic urethane, which is lightweight to begin with. This outsole is even lighter than standard because it's thinner than the standard Ecco outsole, thanks to an injection production process.

The S-Lite is available now in both men's ($160) and women's ($150) options. To shop the latest Ecco golf shoes at Golf Galaxy, click here .

Related: Golf Digest Shoe Guide