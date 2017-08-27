Trending
Eerie Predictions

Earl Woods made an eerie prediction about Tiger on this day in 1995

By
3 hours ago

During the height of his powers, it seemed like Tiger Woods was destined to break Jack Nicklaus' major record. It wasn't a matter of if, but when.

Now, just winning another tournament seems improbable for Woods, who continues to grab headlines for all the wrong reasons.

This means Woods will probably finish his career with "just" 14 majors to his name, something Tiger's father Earl eerily predicted on this day in 1995:

At the time, Earl's comments were written off as hyperbolic and outlandish. After all, he did also say Tiger would do more than any other man in history to change the course of humanity. While Tiger's foundation has done plenty of good, changing the course of humanity seems like a stretch at this point. Sadly, it looks like Earl may have nailed the major prediction though. If only he said 19.

RELATED: Tiger Woods will begin his latest 'comeback' at the Presidents Cup, says Steve Stricker

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Eerie Predictions

Earl Woods made an eerie prediction about Tiger on this day in 1995

3 hours ago
Predictable

Oregon State holds up 'Crying Jordan' play card, then fumble on the very next play

17 hours ago
Not Safe (To Do) For Work

Controller at Minnesota golf club made a lot more money from her job than she was supposed to

August 25, 2017
Fun With Fantasy Football

Our 13 favorite golf-related fantasy football team names for 2017

August 25, 2017
Comebacks

Graham DeLaet rips into silly fan complaining he let his fantasy golf team down

August 25, 2017
Snake Eyes

Kenta Maeda's season statline looks like something out of the 'Twilight Zone'

August 25, 2017
Tributes

Tony Finau loves Kobe Bryant so much that he wore these outrageous golf shoes on Mamba Day

August 25, 2017
Just Chill Out

The internet (and LeBron James) is losing its mind over ONE Celtics fan burning an Isaiah...

August 24, 2017
FIGHTS!

Watch Miguel Cabrera start a wild bench-clearing brawl in the Tigers-Yankees game

August 24, 2017
Suited and Booted

OK fine, Conor McGregor dressing his son up like Mini-Me is adorable

August 24, 2017
Nope

Sweet dreams, this Texas theater is hosting a clowns-only ‘IT’ screening

August 24, 2017
A Philly Pharewell

Philadelphia Eagles fan takes shot at his loser team from beyond the grave

August 24, 2017
Brock N' Roll

How many Browns quarterbacks would Brock Osweiler actually start over?

August 24, 2017
Viral Video

Brandt Snedeker can't unsee this god-forsaken golf swing

August 24, 2017
Thoughtful Tributes

Why Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn got serenaded by the crowd when it's not even his...

August 24, 2017
Tay Tay Tweets

9 things America has learned about Taylor Swift’s surprise (and typographically frightening)...

August 23, 2017
FedEx Cup

Hideki Matsuyama has a perfectly good reason for why his marriage was a secret

August 23, 2017
The Loop

Rory McIlroy shares some deep thoughts about the McGregor-Mayweather fight

August 23, 2017
Related
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionFix The Chipping Yips
Golf InstructionJim Flick: 'Tie' Your Knee To Your Arm
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection