South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli hopes to win plenty more European Tour titles after claiming his second on Sunday, beating Arjun Atwal in a playoff to take AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open. But chances are he won’t win another while using only 13 clubs. The 27-year-old former college teammate of Jordan Spieth’s at the University of Texas shot a closing 67 to finish at 16-under 282 at Heritage Golf Club, then birdied the first extra hole for the win. But it was back on the sixth hole that he had his most interesting adventure.

Frittelli’s tee ball missed the fairway wide right, and came to rest behind some small trees. In trying to hit a recover shot, Frittelli wound up breaking his iron in half. The ball was advanced about 30 yards, and then Frittelli hit his third just shy of the green only to chip-in for par. Take a look for yourself:

Unable to replace the broken club, Frittelli didn’t let it bother him, making birdies on two of the next three holes and four over the final 12.

