Dustin Johnson just misses the flagstick from 375(!) yards at the WGC-Mexico Championship

We've come to expect the world's best golfers to hit the ball even farther than usual thanks to the high altitude at this week's WGC-Mexico Championship . But the world's best golfer, Dustin Johnson, still stunned fans -- and a fellow Ryder Cupper -- with one tee shot in particular.

The Club de Golf Chapultepec features a drivable par 4 to start, but the par-4 second, although not long by today's standards, was not designed to be reached in one shot. It's a dogleg-right that measures 375 yards. And it wasn't long enough for DJ, who decided to take a ridiculous line off the tee during Friday's second round. Check it out as his drive nearly hops off the flagstick before settling in the rough behind the green:

Here's how the drive looked on Shot Tracker:

As you can see, Johnson failed to get up and down and walked away with a disappointing par. Still, his tee shot had golf Twitter talking. Here's what Chris Woods, who was watching live coverage of the event, had to say of Johnson's latest Herculean effort:

Incredibly, at best, this is only DJ's second-most impressive drive of 2018. Of course, we're referring to the near ace he made from 419 yards (downhill aided, but still) on the 12th hole of the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January. You know, this one:

But Friday's launch was quite a feat of strength as well. And the latest reminder to fans and even fellow tour pros that DJ possesses a different gear.

