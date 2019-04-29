Dubai hosting first professional day-night tournament this week

Golf's seen its share of made-for-TV spectacles played under the lights, most recently at the infamous "wedge-off" between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson last November at Shadow Creek. Yet there's never been an official, professional golf tournament held at night. At least until this week.

The Ladies European Tour is set to host the first ever day-night event—dubbed the Omega Moonlight Classic—on the Faldo Course at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai. Formerly known as the Omega Dubai Ladies Masters, the new-look 54-hole tournament has been switched from December to May so it can be played in both the sunshine and floodlights.

“We think playing under lights is going to be absolutely awesome," said tournament director David Spencer. "Playing the tournament in May and under lights further showcases what an incredible golfing destination Dubai has become and how long our golfing season lasts each year.

Nick Faldo, who redesigned the layout in 2005, specifically had the use of floodlights in mind throughout the renovation, making sure the fluorescence was more than just functional. It is Emirates' second championship course following the Mijas, which has hosted the European Tour since 1989.

Joining the top 35 players on the LET Order of Merit will be over 20 invitees from other tours, including former No. 1 Trish Johnson and Shanshan Feng, who won the Ladies Masters four times.

The tournament begins May 1.

