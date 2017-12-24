Donald Trump plays pre-Christmas round of golf with PGA Tour players

President Donald Trump kicked off his Christmas holiday with a round of golf with PGA Tour players on Saturday.

Trump teed it up with PGA Tour Player of the Year and PGA champion Justin Thomas and JT's father, Mike, along with fellow Presidents Cup star Daniel Berger and tour veteran Jim Herman, who used to be an assistant pro at Trump Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey, first reported by the Golf Channel's Will Gray and confirmed by members of Trump's pool.

Though Herman and Trump often pair together, Thomas and his father played with the president against Berger and Herman. Mr. Thomas and Trump each got five strokes, and the trio of tour pros played to a scratch. We're told the match ended all-square, even after four extra holes.

This marks the second time in as many months that Trump pegged it with some of the tour's best over a holiday. The president played a post-Thanksgiving round with Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Brad Faxon a week before the Hero World Challenge , fueling the hype behind Tiger's most recent comeback.

Here's a photo Trump's club shared on Instagram, excited to be hosting the group of PGA Tour stars.

Loading View on Instagram

We have a feeling this round might've originated at the Presidents Cup, as Trump celebrated the U.S. victory and took photos with the victorious squad.

Loading View on Instagram

Pinterest Chris Condon

We'll be keeping tabs to see if Trump tees it up with any other celebrities over the holidays.

RELATED: Which is the best Donald Trump-owned golf course?

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS