PGA Touran hour ago

Dustin Johnson lets Tiger Woods know who's boss in terms of driving distance

By
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods celebrate their birdie putts on the 18th green on the south course during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 26, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Stan BadzSAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods celebrate their birdie putts on the 18th green on the south course during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 26, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)

Tiger Woods comeback mania reached a fever pitch on Saturday when Brad Faxon said Woods out drove Dustin Johnson on half the holes they played in their Friday round with President Trump. But could a 41-year-old who has undergone four back surgeries possibly keep up with arguably the longest and most athletic player -- not to mention, the current World No. 1 -- on the PGA Tour?

"He hit it by me a couple of times," Johnson confirmed to the Associated Press' Doug Ferguson on Monday ahead of the Hero World Challenge. "Did I bomb one and he hit it past me? No. But he did hit it past me a few times. He was moving it."

Sounds like DJ thinks that "half the holes" assessment was a little bit of a stretch. And on Tuesday, he issued this (mostly) playful jab at Tiger letting him know he's still the long-ball king:

Boom! Although, tagging Tiger in the tweet would have been a stronger statement.

In any event, the resumption of any potential long-drive contest between the two will have to wait until at least Friday. Woods and reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year Justin Thomas will tee it up together in the first round.

RELATED: The latest news surround Tiger Woods' latest comeback

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods is feeling good, preaches patience in r…
Golf News & ToursHere's how our computer model thinks Tiger Woods wi…
Golf News & Tours2017 Hero World Challenge tee times, viewer's guide…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection