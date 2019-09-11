Trending
Can't Stop, Won't Stop

Dodgers reporter refuses to wipe beer from his eyes during interview, is an absolute warrior

By
29 minutes ago

Aspiring sports reporters, get out your handy dandy notepads and get ready to jot some notes down. The Dodgers reporter is about to teach you a thing or two about #journalism.

His name is David Vassegh, and he's the host of "Dodger Talk" on AM 570 in Los Angeles. Tuesday night was one of those nights when Vassegh had to bring his best fastball, as the Dodgers clinched the NL West for a remarkable seventh consecutive year, by far the longest streak of any team in the division's history. Vassegh was in the clubhouse for the celebration, one complete with a hefty dose of Budweiser. Considering he's probably done this the last six years, Vassegh had to know there was strong chance he'd get soaked, but he went on to the field of battle without goggles anyway. As he interviewed shortstop Corey Seager, third baseman Justin Turner flung almost an entire bottle of Bud heavy directly in Vassegh's eyes.

So what did Vassegh do? Did he lay down and die? Did he wipe away his eyes and kill the flow of the interview? Did he call for his mommy? Try none of the above. Vassegh powered through it like the warrior he is, refusing to wipe away a single drop of Bud from his eyes and absolutely powering through the interview:

Somebody get the guy a towel! He was literally twitching for a few seconds there. The moment it all went wrong was when Vassegh laughed off the original Bud shower, then decided to look in Turner's direction. His eyes never stood a chance:

Had he kept his head down or closed his eyes and took it, he would have been okay. But it didn't stop him anyway. What a job of reporting by this champ. A real pro's pro. Something tells us he'll be a bit more prepared if the Dodgers win the NLDS.

RELATED: 482 feet—that's how far this towering Nolan Arenado moonshot flew last night

