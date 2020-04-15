Trending
Golf 101

Did You Know: Only one woman has made a cut in PGA Tour history

By
2 hours ago
Golfer Mildred (Babe) Didrikson Zaharias.
New York Daily News Archive(Photo by Harry Warnecke/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

The coronavirus pandemic has hit a giant pause button on fans being able to watch golf on TV, and in some cases, even kept people off courses. But while we hunker down and hope for a speedy return to normalcy, we can also use this time as an opportunity to learn more about the game we love. Here’s our latest installment of “Did you know?”

A grand total of six women have teed it up on the PGA Tour. However, only one has ever made a cut.

That would be the great Babe Didrikson Zaharias.

A late adaptor to golf, Zaharias turned to the sport in 1935 after winning gold in track and field in the 1932 Olympics. Zaharias first entered the 1935 Cascades Open, missing the cut with an 88 and 86. Her follow-up performance was a WD at the 1937 Chicago Open, and she missed the cut at next year's Los Angeles Open with consecutive rounds in the 80s.

But Zaharias persisted and made the 36-hole cut at the 1945 Los Angeles Open, and though a Saturday 81 prohibited her from playing on Sunday, she would make the cut and played all 72 holes at the Phoenix Open and Tuscon Open. She would play just once more on Tour, missing the weekend at the 1946 L.A. Open.

Zaharias attempted to become the first open to qualify for the U.S. Open in 1948, but her application was rejected by the USGA, which said only men could enter the event.

Despite her late introduction to the game, Zaharias won 10 women's majors and over 40 events in her career, and in 1950 become one of the 13 founding members of the LPGA. There have been 12 starts on Tour by women since Zaharias' last event, the most recent being Brittany Lincicome at the 2018 Barbasol Championship.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Golf 101

Did You Know: Only one woman has made a cut in PGA Tour history

2 hours ago
That's The Good Stuff

A bunch of the Nationals rewatched Game 7 of the World Series and roasted the Astros

2 hours ago
Pads

Rick Pitino sells Miami mansion for $17 million, reminds everyone it's better to be a college...

3 hours ago
I Was In the Pool!

Did Brooks Koepka just tell a story about shrinkage during his ESPN Body Issue shoot?

3 hours ago
Not Right Now, Auston

Oh hell no, Auston Matthews is out there bashing The Mighty Ducks' "Flying V"

5 hours ago
Legends

Mark Calcavecchia once signed a scorecard with an expletive, then won the tournament

6 hours ago
Tour Tales

Charley Hoffman explains why he's called "Seagull"—and it might be the funniest nickname on...

6 hours ago
The Grind

Tiger Woods’ quarantine title defense, Phil Mickelson’s Masters robe and an LPGA Twitter you...

April 14, 2020
Embrace Debate

This take right here is why they pay Skip Bayless the big bucks

April 14, 2020
It's Tricky

The best quarantine golf trick shots we've seen: part II

April 14, 2020
Golf 101

Did you know: There have been five holes-in-one on par 5s (yes, par 5s!)

April 14, 2020
The Show Must Go On

In the least surprising news of the week, the WWE has been deemed an "essential business" in...

April 14, 2020
Goliath - 70, David - 13

The coronavirus could crush college football cupcakes while saving the big-time programs...

April 13, 2020
Mamba Out

The only thing crazier than Kobe Bryant scoring 60 in his final NBA game is this stat

April 13, 2020
Golf 101

Did you know: Golf was once banned by a King

April 13, 2020
Monday Superlatives

How to become good, or at least less terrible, at Texas hold ‘em: A novice's guide

April 13, 2020
Golf 101

Did You Know: The most heavenly place at Augusta National is not on the golf course

April 12, 2020
Golf 101

Did you know: No one has ever shot four rounds in the 60s in one Masters

April 12, 2020
Related
The LoopDid You Know: Only one woman has made a cut in PGA …
The LoopA bunch of the Nationals rewatched Game 7 of the Wo…
The LoopRick Pitino sells Miami mansion for $17 million, re…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved