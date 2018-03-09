Did the Holland House have a designated sex room at the Olympics? You're damn right it did

We're now nearly two weeks removed from the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, and unfortunately, most of the proceedings will be largely forgotten. That could be due to a lackluster showing from America (a distant fourth place in the medal count) or because the Winter games are never on par with the Summer games. Let's be honest here, chances are we'll all remember Michael Phelps' performances more than any of Apolo Ohno's.

However, one thing the Winter athletes do just as well as Summer athletes is the sex, evidenced by the record number of condoms in PyeongChang this year . The condom thing is always a fun headline leading into the games, but what we really want to know is which country is doing the bestest, mostest sex-having. Obviously, we are kidding, because we're not that creepy... BUT, in case you did want to know, we may finally have confirmation from Deadspin Olympics correspondent Hannah Keyser , who said the Holland House was the place to be during games on the "Deadcast" podcast. Why, you ask? Well, in addition to being a club, the Holland House had a designated sex room.

"New this year at the Holland House was a single bedroom that you could rent for the night," said Keyser. "Ya know, if you're there dancing the night away and you just don't want to go all the way back to the athletes village."

So there you have it, folks. The Dutch know how to get down. Speed skating and sex, that's what Holland does!