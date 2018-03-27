Trending
PGA Tour

Dear PGA Tour pros, David Hearn would really like to be your teammate in New Orleans

By
3 hours ago
Farmers Insurance Open - Round Two
Donald Miralle(Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans instituted a team format in 2017, one that was well-received by fans and players. Count David Hearn among the latter group.

The 38-year-old journeyman fell outside the FedEx Cup Top 125 last season, and ranks 170th on this year's list. A standing that hasn't earned qualification into the New Orleans event. However, though Hearn's not eligible he could still gain entry via an invitation from a fellow player, similar to Chase Koepka teaming up with his brother Brooks last spring.

So Hearn did what any reasonable man would do: he took to Twitter to try and get invited back.

We applaud the effort, along with the humility it takes to make such a public appeal. (That said, he is Canadian; pretty sure "pride" is not in their vernacular.)

For Hearn's sake, we hope someone marinates on his plea. It would be far from charity; as stated, he has a nice track record at TPC of Louisiana. Plus, it would give average schmucks like us hope. After all, who needs Q-School or Monday Qualifiers; we're only a Tweet away from teeing it up on the PGA Tour.

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Modern Baseball

Mookie Betts mic'd up in the outfield is the innovation baseball needs

3 hours ago
PGA Tour

Dear PGA Tour pros, David Hearn would really like to be your teammate in New Orleans

3 hours ago
Undercover Boss

Kris Bryant went undercover as a pizza delivery man to crash some fantasy baseball drafts

4 hours ago
Three-Day Weekends

Luckiest school district on earth eliminates Mondays, moves to four-day week

6 hours ago
But Why?

Thought your gender reveal party was creative? This one had an alligator

8 hours ago
Viral Video

Feast your eyes on possibly the longest, and definitely most impressive, putt ever made

8 hours ago
The National Pastime

We played (most of) opening day using NES baseball games

March 26, 2018
Mortal Kombat

MMA fighter celebrates KO with front flip off opponent's semi-conscious carcass

March 26, 2018
Pay to Play

LeBron James spends $1.5 million on his body every year, still gets decent ROI

March 26, 2018
MLB

Marlins Man will no longer attend Marlins games, proving loyalty is dead

March 26, 2018
Eyes on the Road

Dear Shaq, please stop Instagramming while driving

March 26, 2018
America

Here's Golden Tate snagging a beer from long distance and chugging it in an American flag...

March 26, 2018
To Infinity And Beyond

Adorable flat-earth rocket "scientist" sort of launches his first big "spaceship"

March 26, 2018
Alright, Alright, Alright

The busiest man at the Match Play was Matthew McConaughey, and we don't know why

March 25, 2018
King James

LeBron James may have ended two lives with his latest posterizing dunk

March 25, 2018
March Madness

Many people are saying Florida State quit on Saturday night against Michigan

March 25, 2018
Practice Makes Perfect

Watch multitasking dad work on short game while holding young daughter

March 24, 2018
College Football

This fan email regarding the Tennessee Volunteers' infamous coaching search is gold

March 23, 2018
Related
The LoopBen Crane burns Jordan Spieth over this National Ch…
The LoopGraham DeLaet on UFO sighting: "Freakiest thing I’v…
Golf News & ToursJohn Senden playing for first time in a year since …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection