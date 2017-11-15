Trending
Movies Man

Deadpool goes full Bob Ross in happy little ‘Deadpool 2’ trailer

By
3 hours ago
Deadpool as Bob Ross

To be a fly on the wall of the 20th Century Fox marketing boardroom where this Deadpool 2 teaser brainstorm took place. There was probably pizza, possibly a bong, definitely a white board with penises drawn all over it, and presumably a waste basket full of crumpled-up pitches including Deadpool joins the cast of Wicked, Deadpool auditions for the role of Kramer in Seinfeld season four, and Deadpool kicks Rome out of Sublime with Rome in order to form Deadpool with Sublime.

In the end, they settled on Deadpool as Bob Ross—the affable, afro’d PBS painter who introduced American soccer moms to the concept of “happy trees” in the late 80s—providing a soothing counterpoint to the sloppy string of headshots and cancer jokes ahead. Check it out and try not spit coffee all over the work laptop there’s a 37% chance you’re currently watching Netflix on:

As you’ll pretty quickly realize, there’s approximately (and by that we mean exactly) ten seconds of actual Deadpool 2 footage on show here, but if you’re into double entendres and Ryan Reynolds in a red latex body suit—or ever had to sit around while you’re grandfather watched taped episodes of The Joy of Painting in some interminable, shag-carpeted Ohio living room—this one is definitely for you. If not, maybe Fox's OFFICIAL Deadpool 2 synopsis will stoke the fire in your loins…

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

…or not.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Related
Golf InstructionLeadbetter: Hit the gas to improve pitching accurac…
Golf InstructionJim Flick And Jack Nicklaus: Tee The Ball Higher On…
Golf InstructionFlick And Nicklaus: Releasing Correctly - Golf Dige…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection