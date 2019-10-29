Media3 hours ago

Davis Love III to join CBS Sports golf team in wake of Peter Kostis, Gary McCord departures

By
2018 Ryder Cup - Opening Ceremony
Ross Kinnaird(Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

CBS Sports is seeking to shake up its golf presentation. Days after news broke that it was not renewing the contracts of analysts Peter Kostis and Gary McCord, the network has added a new voice to its lineup.

On Tuesday, CBS announced that Davis Love III is joining as a full-time analyst for the Masters, PGA Championship and PGA Tour coverage. Golf Digest's Dave Shedloski broke the news on Monday that Love, who is close friends with CBS golf producer Lance Barrow, was in the mix for a position.

RELATED: Gary McCord sounds off

“I have long considered CBS Sports the gold standard in golf coverage,” Love said in a statement. “Whether playing or coaching, I have always loved the team aspect of golf, and I am thrilled to now be a member of the best team in television."

Love is one of the more respected personalities in the sport. A 21-time tour winner and 1997 PGA champ, Love has served as captain of the U.S. Ryder Cup team twice and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2017.

Love said his playing days are not necessarily over—he's in the field at this week's alternate-event Bermuda Championship—but while he will play selective tournaments, his focus is "fully shifted" to broadcasting. Love, 55, will make his CBS debut at the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open in January.

“Davis is one of the most accomplished and respected players in the game of golf,” said Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports, in a statement. “With his playing experience, reputation and relationships across the golf community, he brings a unique perspective and insight that will enhance our broadcasts. Davis is the perfect fit for CBS, and we look forward to him making the best broadcast team in golf even better.”

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursDavis Love III to join CBS Sports golf team in wake…
Golf News & Tours2019 WGC-HSBC Champions tee times, viewer's guide -…
Golf News & ToursGraham DeLaet and the valuable lessons learned when…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved