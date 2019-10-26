Gary McCord, Peter Kostis are no longer part of CBS Sports' golf broadcast

Two mainstays of CBS Sports' golf broadcast team are not returning in 2020.

The contracts of Gary McCord and Peter Kostis have not been renewed for next season by the network. Golfweek's Geoff Shackelford and Sports Business Jornal's John Ourand reported the news on Saturday, and CBS confirmed the move to Golf Digest in a statement.

"Gary and Peter have been an important part of our golf coverage for three decades," said a CBS spokesperson. "They were both outstanding teammates and we thank them for their significant contributions throughout the years. We wish them both all the best.”

Kostis had been with CBS since 1992, working as an on-course reporter. He is most known for his breakdowns of player swings in slow-motion sequences. In remarks to SBJ, Kostis said the decision was made by CBS.

“As I look to my future, it will most definitely include going back to my teaching roots, completely unfiltered, in some form or fashion (maybe a book) and I'm really excited about that! As well, there are numerous new opportunities for covering golf that are very interesting," Kostis said.

McCord, a former PGA Tour player, joined CBS in 1986. He rose to prominence thanks to a colorful personality, one that occasionally got him into trouble, most notably earning a ban from the Masters for saying "There are some body bags down there if that keeps going," when a ball was rolling toward a water hazard," and joking that "bikini wax" was used on Augusta National's greens.

CBS Sports' next broadcast is the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in late January. The network's contract with the PGA Tour ends in 2021, although CBS is one of multiple entities currently bidding for future media rights.

RELATED: The CBS golf crew on what you don't see on TV