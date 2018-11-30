Trending
Hockey Tough

David Krejci gets tooth knocked out, ex-teammate picks it up and returns it in awesomely weird gesture

By
33 minutes ago

Hockey fans will never miss an opportunity to tell you how much tougher NHL players are than other professional athletes. Never mind the fact NFL players play in the equivalent of a car wreck every Sunday afternoon, or that getting in the NBA paint isn't exactly like playing pattycake, or that the MLB ... well, MLB players don't really have a toughness case.

That being said, there is something about hockey players that suggests they are a different breed. A prime example of this is when one of them gets their tooth knocked out and they just keep on playing. While many of us would need to be immediately rushed to the dentist, hockey players ask when there next shift is.

But these tough guys have a soft side as well. On Thursday night, we saw this from New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk, who helped out a former teammate-turned opponent with an awesomely weird gesture. As he looked to enter the neutral zone, Boston Bruins center David Krejci was blown up by Isles defenseman Thomas Hickey, who knocked Krecji's tooth out with the check. Boychuk, who played with Krejci in Boston from 2008 to 2014, found Krejci's lost tooth and returned it to the Bruins bench. What a guy:

Once a teammate always a teammate I guess. Nothing says brotherhood like scooping up your boy's gross tooth and getting it back to him in a timely fashion.

RELATED: Maple Leafs equipment manager assists on huge goal, deserves pay raise

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Hockey Tough

David Krejci gets tooth knocked out, ex-teammate picks it up and returns it in awesomely weird...

33 minutes ago
Shenanigans

Somebody did quite a number on Stephen A. Smith's Wikipedia page

an hour ago
Bozos

The refs called this a first down at a crucial point in the Cowboys-Saints game (seriously)

an hour ago
Chuck Being Chuck

Charles Barkley finds an odd way to roast Kevin Durant after his 51-point performance

2 hours ago
Team Game

Maple Leafs equipment manager assists on huge goal, deserves pay raise

21 hours ago
Bowl SZN

QUIZ: Can you tell these fake college football bowl games from their real-life counterparts?

a day ago
Big Cat's Best Shots

The best shot from every year of Tiger Woods' professional career

a day ago
Well Played

Atlanta Hawks announcers switch to golf commentator mode to mock quiet crowd in Charlotte

a day ago
Trainwrecks

Mike Francesa said Jeremy Shockey, who caught a go-ahead touchdown in a Super Bowl, never came...

November 29, 2018
Arms for Days

This incredible Anthony Davis photo perfectly sums up his freakish wingspan

November 29, 2018
Tour Life

Former Ryder Cupper holes fantastic flop shot — in his backyard

November 28, 2018
Fails

Man pleads guilty to dumb baby gender reveal that caused massive wildfire, $8 million in...

November 28, 2018
Local Legends

Watch NYC's Tiger Hood follow Tiger Woods by making a "hole-in-one" of his own

November 28, 2018
Way Off

This is it, this is the worst answer in Jeopardy! history

November 28, 2018
Well Played

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone has perfect response to chirping Lakers, Warriors, and...

November 28, 2018
Superfans

This dog dressing up as Tiger Woods for "The Match" will brighten up your day

November 28, 2018
Weekend at Bernie's

Irish soccer team fakes player's death to get out of game because forfeiting is boring

November 28, 2018
Hand-Eye Coordination

Matt Duchene smashes screamer out of mid-air, might have second career as trick-shot artiste

November 28, 2018
Related
The LoopPhiladelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux scores ep…
The LoopWhere does Brandon Carlo's botched empty-netter ran…
The LoopMilan Lucic hunting down and assaulting a Tampa Bay…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection