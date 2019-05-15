Danielle Kang caddied for her brother, Alex, in successful trip through U.S. Open local qualifying

Alex Kang, Danielle Kang's older brother, is moving on to sectional qualifying for the U.S. Open. It's a safe bet that he was the only player to have a major champ on his bag at the local qualifier at the Sun Mountain course at Las Vegas Paiute Resort, as reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Danielle carried the bag as Alex shot a 7-under 65. He was the medalist.

"This was the first time I caddied and we ended up winning," Kang told Golf World via text. "So I tell him I’m the best caddy now, I'm one for one."

Alex has played on the Web.com Tour for several years. His most recent event was the Puerto Rico Open where he shot five-under to finish T-35. Danielle, who won the 2017 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, is currently ranked No. 15 in the Rolex Women's World Rankings.

Danielle said her task as caddie wasn't stressful. "I wasn’t nervous at all, I was very relaxed all day. The coolest part was that I just got to hang out with my brother all day and watch him golf inside the ropes. I love watching him play," said Danielle. "As a caddie, you just give your honest opinions and it’s up to the player whether they utilize the information or not. He played great which makes the caddy’s job easy too."

The toughest part of the day? The weight of the bag.

"Alex got two bottles of water," said Danielle, "and I told him, 'No, we’ll just share one so the bag doesn’t get heavier.'"

