Countdown to Arnold Palmer's 90th birthday to be commemorated with new digital campaign

PEBBLE BEACH — Among the artifacts featured in a glass display case at Pebble Beach on Wednesday was the red visor from Arnold Palmer’s final round in the 1960 U.S. Open at Cherry Hills. Its color has faded, but its significance hasn’t. It was the then-29-year-old Palmer tossing his headwear into the air upon completing the eight-stroke comeback that provided that Open its signature sequence.

For Palmer, however, it was just one moment of dozens from a career that included seven major titles and an unofficial standing as the King of Golf. On Thursday, the Palmer organization said it will begin a celebration of what would have been the late legend's 90th birthday with a 90-day rollout of the most important episodes in Palmer’s life. The “90 for 90” campaign will be a daily series commemorating 90 moments from Palmer’s career on and off the golf course. Beginning Thursday at the U.S. Open and concluding on Sept. 10, Palmer’s 90th birthday, Palmer highlights will be shared across social media, digital channels and a “Arnold Palmer Minute” narrated by Jim Nantz on SiriusXM radio.

“The highlighted moments will cover the full spectrum of Palmer’s life, including family, his love of aviation, his business prowess, the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation and, of course, his incredible golf career. More than just historical notes, the 90 moments are meant to emphasize the positive impact Palmer had on the world and to inspire others to live their best lives,” a release from the Palmer Organization stated.

As part of the celebration, fans are encouraged to share their own Palmer memories by using the #AP90for90 hashtag, and they can sign up here to receive daily moments in their inbox.