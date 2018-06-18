How He Hit That3 hours ago

Control your iron trajectory like Brooks Koepka

A lower shot doesn't come from just a shorter finish
By
U.S. Open - Final Round
Streeter LeckaSOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 17: Brooks Koepka of the United States celebrates after winning the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 17, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

When you win consecutive U.S. Opens, you won't hear many people say you don't have complete control of your ball. Brooks Koepka proved once again his game is more than just mashing tee shots by putting on an iron-striking clinic at Shinnecock Hills on his way to victory.

Koepka married a 318-yard driving distance average—second most in the field—with hitting 68 percent of his greens, which was fourth best. Add in a strong week with the putter and the 28-year-old showed why his balanced game makes him a threat anywhere he tees it up. Only Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are active players in their 20s with more major wins.

The signature at the end of a most impressive week came at the par-5 16th hole, where he flighted a 9-iron low into the prevailing wind, stopping it three feet from the hole to produce the birdie that would end up giving him his winning one-stroke margin over Tommy Fleetwood.

"That's something we've been working on a lot, that three-quarter knockdown shot, and to see him hit it under that kind of pressure was amazing," says Koepka's coach, Golf Digest 50 Best Teacher Claude Harmon III. "The key for him is to keep his body rotating and his chest turning. When he doesn't keep turning, he gets too much drag and lean, and he tends to pull it or wipe across it. His feel is to have the buttons on his shirt drive through the ball."

Even if you don't hit your 9-iron 160 yards, you can take more control of your iron play with some of Koepka's tactics.

"When a lot of players try to hit the ball lower or shorter, they just shorten the backswing and follow-through," says Harmon, who is based at the Butch Harmon Floridian in Palm City, Fla. "They end up staying very square to the target with their hips and chest. You're going to have a shorter follow-through on this shot, but you have to make sure to keep your chest turning through impact."

Trending Now
Related
Golf InstructionBasics On Setting Up For Power And Accuracy - Golf …
HomeMy Shot: Raymond Floyd - Golf Digest
Golf News & ToursU.S. Open 2018: Steve Stricker keeps the sneakiest …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection