Come for the 14-club challenge between the two Ryder Cup captains, stay for the axe-throwing contest

We're still about a year away from the 2020 Ryder Cup , but if the matches are anywhere close to being as entertaining as the recent competition between the two captains then golf fans are in for a treat.

Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington got together on Tuesday at Whistling Straits, the site of the biennial event next Sep. 25-27. And after answering all the media's questions, the two participated in a fun 14-club challenge, in which they went through the entire bag to see who could hit the green on the 165-yard par-3 17th the most. (SPOILER ALERT) Stricker came out victorious, but Paddy provided the most impressive shot by somehow coaxing a driver onto the putting surface.

The two weren't done, though, settling the friendly competition with a "double or quits" axe-throwing contest. Yes, axe-throwing. When in Wisconsin, right? Actually, I wouldn't know since I've never been to Wisconsin, but apparently, it's a thing there. And I believed it after seeing the Strick Show throw a beautiful attempt at the wooden board. But that crafty Paddy—you don't win three majors without being able to adjust to any obstacles or objects thrown at you—answered with an even better toss off the bullseye to win a Ryder Cup made out of cheese. These guys are good. At throwing axes.

Anyway, check out the entire fun video below. (No Ryder Cup captains were harmed in the making of this film.)

Europe has won seven of the past nine Ryder Cups, including last year's victory in Paris. And now its latest captain stunned Stricker on his home turf? Talk about riding some serious momentum into next fall.

