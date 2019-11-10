Trending
Hot Mic

Coach O screams "ROLL TIDE, F--- YOU" in locker room, remains America's favorite college football coach

By
2 hours ago

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was already America's favorite college football coach for a number of reasons. The old Hummer commercials, his affinity for throwing shit against the wall to pump his players up, his trademark "Go Tigah" quote that he ends every interview with, just to name a few. But the real reason everyone loves him is because no one can ever understand what he's saying. Funny thing is, he's going viral on Saturday night for a quote that everyone could hear loud and clear.

Following the Tigers' massive 46-41 victory over Alabama, Coach O and his squad were understandably fired the hell up. As a six-point road underdog that hadn't beaten the Crimson Tide in eight seasons, this was a statement win of epic proportions, one that could very well propel LSU to the College Football Playoff. They finally slayed the dragon that is Nick Saban, something they'd only done three times since he took over at 'Bama in 2007.

How did Coach O celebrate? By going absolutely nuts in the locker room, and one of his players happened to be filming on Instagram live, Antonio Brown style:

"We gon' beat their ass in recruiting, we gon' beat their ass every time they see us! You understand that?!" screams Orgeron, followed by the money quote. "ROLL TIDE, WHAT?! F--- YOU!"

Holy moly, talk about a postgame SPEECH. That's some big time talk from Coach O there, and he didn't just save it for the privacy of the locker room. Here he was with his team at midfield after the game:

These are some extremely bold statements for a team that hadn't beat Alabama since 2011, but Coach O is living in the moment. As of right now, in the year 2019, they own 'Bama, and if LSU is able to finish off this season with an SEC title and a National Championship, Coach O's claims might just come true. Other than Tide fans, who wouldn't want a different team to finally knock Alabama off its perch? Coach O forever. Go Tigah.

RELATED: Ed Orgeron has turned the age-old press conference into performance art

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Hot Mic

Coach O screams "ROLL TIDE, F--- YOU" in locker room, remains America's favorite college coach

2 hours ago
Highlights

South Carolina high school team goes full Boise State, pulls off insane triple pass trick play...

6 hours ago
Gambling

The bad beat in this college hoops game is a giant warning sign to NOT BET ON COLLEGE EVER

15 hours ago
Coach O Classics

Ed Orgeron's classic Hummer commercial is the premium Coach O content you need

November 8, 2019
The Black Hole

Jon Gruden loves Raiders fans more than you've ever loved anything or anyone in your entire...

November 8, 2019
TBT

Joe Buck and Scott Van Pelt swap delightfully awkward visuals from their early TV days

November 7, 2019
Big Tree Run Hard

This 6'3", 363-pound 6th-grade running back is an unstoppable force and an immovable object

November 7, 2019
Goodbyes

Antonio Brown's super helpful message to fantasy football owners is the best thing he's done...

November 7, 2019
Florida Man

Florida Man steals golf cart, leads cops on chase, retains Florida Man certification for year

November 7, 2019
What The Buck

Eric Bledsoe finds innovative new way to turn the basketball over

November 7, 2019
RIP College Basketball

34, that's the number of points Syracuse basketball scored on Wednesday night

November 7, 2019
The House Always Wins

Evander Kane allegedly racked up $500,000 in gambling debts during last year's playoff series...

November 6, 2019
Trick Plays

If you thought the fake kneel was good, wait until you see the "wrong ball" trick play

November 6, 2019
Once You Pop You Just Can't Stop

Pringles' reign of Thanksgiving terror continues with Turducken chips

November 6, 2019
Well Played

Champions Tour golfers recreate popular GIFs, and the results are surprisingly entertaining

November 6, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: It's rankings time, baby!

November 6, 2019
Pucks

Yes, this is a real screenshot from a real hockey game (SPOILER ALERT: the Blues scored)

November 6, 2019
Viva La Chargers!

Los Angeles Chargers stage glorious revolt over London relocation rumors

November 5, 2019
Related
The LoopCoach O screams "ROLL TIDE, F--- YOU" in locker roo…
The LoopSouth Carolina high school team goes full Boise Sta…
Golf News & ToursRickie Fowler to miss Mayakoba Golf Classic due to …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved