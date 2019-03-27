Coach dating Holly Sonders will give team cell phone breaks, for some reason

Kliff Kingsbury either cares about the psyche of his team, or simply needs time to see his (alleged) woman. Either way, the man's a genius.

Kingsbury, the new coach of the Arizona Cardinals, said on Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings that he will give his team "cell phone breaks" during player meetings throughout the season. The 39-year-old said he had a similar practice at Texas Texas (maybe that explains his 35-40 career record) and plans on installing it in the desert. From ESPN :

"They're itching to get to those things," Kingsbury said.

Kingsbury will let the players break for their phones every 20 or 30 minutes -- what he called a "good run" -- right around the time he usually starts seeing players lose interest.

"You start to see kind of hands twitching and legs shaking, and you know they need to get that social media fix, so we'll let them hop over there and then get back in the meeting and refocus," Kingsbury said.

Now that's all well and good, particularly in a league not known for caring about the well-being of its employees. But we wonder if the players are the only ones that need their social media fix, given Kingsbury has been linked with sports and Instragram personality Holly Sonders, who's been on an interesting picture-posting run as of late.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

What we'd give to see Kliff catch one of his guys checking out Sonders' feed during one of these breaks. I'm sure the reaction would make Tom Izzo look sane by comparison. Of course, considering the room will be filled with the machismo of 60 or so alpha males jacked up on epinephrine and painkillers...clearly the players will spend their time catching up on "The Daily" or checking stock portfolios. Alas.

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS