Trending
Let It Ride

Chris Christie inducted into Sports Betting Hall of Fame, which is actually not code for "prison"

By
5 hours ago
Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Green Bay Packers
Mike McGinnis

They say you can't keep a good man down. But apparently in this participation trophy-strewn millennial hellscape, that definition has been broadened to include aggressively average men as well, with former New Jersey governor Chris Christie rising from the proverbial dead this week to claim perhaps his greatest most-warranted triumph yet: A triple XL Rutgers hoodie hanging in the rafters of the prestigious, totally-not-sketchy-at-all Sports Betting Hall of Fame. Someone kick the Jon Bon, this is cause to celebrate!

So yes, the Sports Betting Hall of Fame is a real thing, and no, it's not just a fancy code word rich people use for "prison"—like when auntie has to go to the "spa" after lighting her neighbor's welcome mat on fire while reciting the closing monologue of Sunset Boulevard faster and faster until the words turn to mush. Founded in 2016 by the London-based Sports Betting Commission, the SBHoF is still in its infancy—it doesn't even have a drafty converted hangar in some random Ohio town yet—but Christie's induction is decidedly their biggest push for (il)legitimacy yet.

RELATED: Let's review Chris Christie's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad summer

Christie, who is being inducted despite the fact sports betting didn't become legal in New Jersey until four months AFTER he left office (yes, this is the most Chris Christie thing ever), will be both the first American and politician inducted into the SBHoF. He will be welcomed into the hallowed folds on April 25th during the SBC's Betting on Sports America Conference, held, fittingly, at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in beautiful Secaucus, N.J.

True Blue Celebrity Softball Game
John Lamparski

“We want to recognize the people who pushed sports betting forward,” said SBC managing director Andrew McCarron of Christie's ascension to the ranks of the degenerate elite. “The idea behind the Hall of Fame is to reward and recognize the people who really made a difference.”

The SBC is expected is announce two more convic—er—inductees in the coming months, and while we've all had a good chuckle here, allow to us to get serious here for a moment: If Christie isn't flanked by Pete Rose and Tim Donaghy when he ambles out onto to that stage in April, we f—ing riot.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
These Guys Are Good

Injured PGA Tour pro proves he could still crush you at golf with his one good arm

2 hours ago
Gotta Be the Bengals

Season ticket holder suing Bengals after slipping in vomit and nuking his shoulder

3 hours ago
The Grind

Dustin Johnson’s rare feat, Paulina Gretzky’s motivational photos, and Tiger Woods' incredible...

5 hours ago
Let It Ride

Chris Christie inducted into Sports Betting Hall of Fame, which is actually not code for...

5 hours ago
Playoff Mode

LeBron James played Tony Allen-level defense against Memphis. Just kidding, he stood around a...

8 hours ago
Legends

Doc Rivers produced the coolest moment of Dirk Nowitzki's retirement tour during a timeout

9 hours ago
Minister of Hockey

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau stops by TSN's NHL trade deadline show to talk pucks

February 25, 2019
Act Like You've Been There

Masters 2019: 9 pro tips if you're going for the first time

February 25, 2019
It's Spring Break Somewhere

Natty Light launch new strawberry-lemonade beer with craziest Peyton Manning golf story ever

February 25, 2019
Tankin' Time

Watch Sam Jackson interrupt the Oscars broadcast to tell Spike Lee the Knicks score

February 25, 2019
To the victor, go the spoils

PGA Tour pro is delighted to find out all the perks his first win earned him in hilarious...

February 25, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Zion Williamson just killed the one-and-done rule

February 25, 2019
A for Effort

Ben Simmons hilariously smack talks Jusuf Nurkic, ends up losing game by 15 points. Whoops!

February 23, 2019
"Beer Is Every Place"

Kevin Harlan's call of a Bucks fan's beer spill is why he is one of the greats

February 22, 2019
Brought to You by Kleenex

Rugby player blows snot rocket into opponent's face, should be suspended from the planet

February 22, 2019
Life Coach

Charles Barkley has some sage advice for Jussie Smollett and aspiring criminals everywhere

February 22, 2019
Twitter Daggers

Justin Thomas mocks himself—and a fan—over surprising three-putt in Mexico

February 22, 2019
News & Tours

Tiger Woods' first-tee introduction was a sight to behold. His tee-shot, not so much

February 21, 2019
Related
The Loop10 obscure fantasy sports for your summer fantasy w…
The LoopFanDuel, New Jersey gambler in dispute over potenti…
The LoopThese Dallas Mavericks fans sitting courtside proba…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection