Trending
NFL

Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt has never been happier to not punt than he was in this video

By
3 hours ago

Back in mid-November, when the Kansas City Chiefs offense looked unstoppable (it still kind of is), the team released a hilarious video of its punter, Dustin Colquitt, on the sideline during one of their lowest scoring games of the year. They wound up beating the Arizona Cardinals only 26-14 in a game that featured way more work for Colquitt than usual, so much that he thanked quarterback Patrick Mahomes for "letting" him punt.

On Sunday at home against the Oakland Raiders, Mahomes & co. "let" Colquitt see some action early in the first quarter, going three-and-out on their second drive of the game. They wouldn't need him again until the early part of the third quarter, or so Colquitt thought. With a 21-3 lead and a 3rd & 10 on their own 11-yard line, the Chiefs would have been smart to hit a short intermediate route or even run the ball and take their medicine and punt it away. Instead, Mahomes found Demarcus Robinson for an 89-yard touchdown pass, much to the pleasant surprise of Colquitt, who was practically one step on the field ready to boot one. Sorry bud, your services are not needed at Arrowhead:

Loading

View on Instagram

No punter has ever been happier to not to his job than Colquitt here. Hey, at least he still gets to hold the kick on extra points. If Tony Romo taught us anything, it's that holding kicks is a much more important job than it looks, so Colquitt should still consider himself part of the team even if he kicked the second-lowest amount of punts in the NFL this season.

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes not only tried a no-look pass, but pulled it off perfectly. Put him in the HOF already

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Fantasy Loveball

The Bachelor Fantasy League is an actual thing for actual gambling addicts

19 minutes ago
Career Changes

Longtime tour pro quits golf, goes to first day of work at a "real job" as 39-year-old

an hour ago
NFL

Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt has never been happier to not punt than he was in this video

3 hours ago
Swing And A Miss

Allstate's chief marketing officer had no clue who won the Allstate Sugar Bowl

4 hours ago
College Football

Watch ESPN panel react to news that Urban Meyer will be teaching a class on "character"

5 hours ago
Legends In The Making

Dallas Mavericks file trademarks for Luka Doncic's, um, interesting nickname

5 hours ago
Stat Stuffers

Jusuf Nurkic just did something no NBA player has ever done

6 hours ago
What a Payout

The most impressive bet of the NFL season might be this West Virginia gambler's $5 wager—and...

7 hours ago
World Juniors

Switzerland gets awarded two penalty shots on same play, fail to capitalize on either

December 31, 2018
2018
December 31, 2018
Don't let the door hit you...

Why your not-so-favorite NFL coach SHOULD be fired

December 31, 2018
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: The Vikings are stuck with Kirk Cousins

December 31, 2018
Monday Superlatives

Free the Warriors from Draymond Green, and nine other prayers for the sports gods in 2019

December 31, 2018
End of an Era?

Draymond Green is now (accidentally?) pegging teammates in the face with the basketball

December 28, 2018
Audibles

Alabama defensive tackle almost smack talks Kyler Murray, immediately changes his mind

December 28, 2018
In a Galaxy Not So Far Away

The force is with this new footage of Disney's nearly completed 'Star Wars' theme park

December 27, 2018
Wired For Sound

Jon Gruden remains the best "mic'd up" coach of all time

December 27, 2018
Bowl SZN

The 2018 Cheez-It Bowl was the best-worst bowl game ever

December 27, 2018
Related
The LoopHow good is the Chiefs offense? Their punter is now…
The LoopTodd Gurley one-ups Andy Reid and the rest of the w…
The LoopHow'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Mike Vrabel qu…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection