Trending
Dietary Restrictions

Chicago restaurant unveils 'Elf'-inspired syrup and spaghetti dish just in time for Barfmas

By
43 minutes ago

Contrary to your mother's vigilantly held convictions, there is such thing as too much holiday spirit. Putting your Christmas lights up before Halloween is one sign, as is leaving them out year round. You should never, ever dangle ornaments from your beard and also remember to check the adult egg nog intake from time to time. Most importantly, however, if you happen into Chicago restaurant Miss Ricky's anytime between now and Christmas, you should not, under any circumstances, order their new Elf-inspired dessert, no matter how much your inner Buddy might want to.

Inspired by the 15th anniversary of the now-classic holiday yarn starring Will Ferrell as a man-elf wandering the streets of New York City in search of his father's approval (welcome to the party, pal), the special holiday dessert features marshmallows, Pop Tarts, M&Ms, Oreos, Fruity Pebbles, coconut, chocolate sauce, strawberry sauce, raspberry sauce, and syrup, all laid on a bed of spaghetti. The only difference between it and the same dessert salad Buddy whips up for his new family is that you are a real person and real people can die from eating this sort of thing. Just ask Wilfred Brimley.

If you're already pulling on the yellow tights and hopping the next sleigh out of LAX, however, well, good luck and god speed. According to Miss Ricky's chef Moosah Reaume, no one has managed to finish the $15 puke fuel yet. Maybe you'll be the first. Maybe you'll die of glucose shock. It's a roll of the die, but hey, it's the holidays, live a little.

h/t Munchies

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Dietary Restrictions

Chicago restaurant unveils 'Elf'-inspired syrup and spaghetti dish just in time for Barfmas

43 minutes ago
The Geek Freak

Brook Lopez morphing into Stephen Curry is the delightful surprise of the NBA season

4 hours ago
Daggers

Dallas and Philly's fourth-quarter explosion and the rest of the bad beats from the weekend

7 hours ago
Viral Videos

Caddie tells tour pro to "Stop being crazy!" in 2018's best on-course conversation

7 hours ago
Gambling

Rams-Chiefs opens with highest over/under ever, is the greatest gambling tease in history

8 hours ago
Magic Camp

The winning trick at the World Championships of Magic is like 'Inception,' only with a good...

8 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

Zion Williamson is your new president and supreme commander

9 hours ago
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Jets get murdered by Matt Barkley, which should just do...

November 11, 2018
Stomach Turning

LSU sitting on the one-yard line as a 13-point favorite is the gambling crime of the century

November 11, 2018
Sorry Eh

Maple Leafs defenseman scores fluke goal, apologizes to Devils goalie in most Canadian move...

November 10, 2018
Bad Parenting

Sh*tty Father of the Year shoves son to the ground to make youth soccer save

November 9, 2018
Bounce Back

The latest Tiger-Phil hype video for 'THE MATCH' might even bring the haters around

November 8, 2018
Blunt Honesty

PK Subban calls himself a p***y, still wins trash talk battle with Avs defenseman with ease

November 8, 2018
Viral Videos

This guy's Dustin Johnson and Keegan Bradley impersonations are SCARY accurate

November 8, 2018
Pray For Chaos

Ranking 11 College Football Playoff scenarios from most tired to most WIRED

November 8, 2018
Annoying NFL Texts

Annoying NFL Texts: Ian Rapoport on his son bursting into room while he was on live and how he...

November 8, 2018
Jackass of the Week

69-year-old man tries to legally change his age to 49 because time is a flat circle or...

November 8, 2018
MVP Privileges

The bedtime routine in the Brees household involves throwing lots of footballs (obviously)

November 8, 2018
Related
The Loop9 lessons 'The League' taught us about life (and fa…
The LoopKFC’s new line of holiday wares will make you a Sec…
The LoopThis Penn State nut's holiday lights should get him…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection