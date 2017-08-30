Trending
America the Beautiful

Check out the awesome retro rides NASCAR will be running at Darlington this weekend

By
an hour ago
Southern 500 tout
Jonathan Ferrey

Calling all NASCAR noobs, neophytes, greenhorns, and haters. Since the ‘Tona kicked off in February, you’ve probably done your best to ignore the roar of America’s beef-slapping, ass-grabbing stock-car circuit. You get enough backwoods American braggadociousness from the White House, after all. Do you really need any more?

Well, the answer this weekend—Labor Day Weekend, in case we need to remind all you commies out there—is hell f—kin yeah you do! You see NASCAR, as part of the Bojangles Southern 500 (subtle, we know), is hosting its annual throwback throwdown, featuring door-to-door Darlington racing, 2018 HoF class festivities, and an actual reason for everyone else to watch: Retro paint schemes for nearly each and every car. Skeptical? Still worried about trivial concerns like the “environment”? Just check out a few of these sick puppies. Something tells us you’ll come around:

#2 – Brad Keselowski

#43 - Aric Almirola

#88 - Dale Eanrhardt Jr.

#55 - Derrike Cope

#20 - Erik Jones

#5 - Kasey Kahne

#34 - Landon Cassill

#16 - Ryan Reed

#13 - Ty Dillon

If you want to see all 37 (and counting) paint schemes, you’ll just have to tune in to the Southern 500 on Sunday, September 3rd at 6pm on NBSCN. Sure you won’t have any idea what’s going on—and even if you do, good luck figuring out that ridiculous new “playoff” points system—but at least you’ll get a taste of the good ol’ days, when the only light beer you could buy was water and real men always turned left.

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
America the Beautiful

Check out the awesome retro rides NASCAR will be running at Darlington this weekend

an hour ago
Life Goals

Frank Swingle, 93, has more holes-in-one this year than you do

4 hours ago
Ulcer Ball

It's not even September, and Cubs fans have already completely lost it

5 hours ago
Role Models

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly wants his team to be more like Jordan Spieth

5 hours ago
News

A 79-year-old's high-speed chase with police damages six golf greens

6 hours ago
College Football

Virginia football team promised golf outing if it doesn't suck this year

7 hours ago
Softballs

Jeopardy! contestant takes advantage of really easy golf question

8 hours ago
Hurricane Harvey

See how J.J. Watt's social-media campaign is raising millions for Houston flood victims

8 hours ago
Dept. of Never Mind

Professor sends pissy note to class for not showing up on first day, then realizes class is...

August 29, 2017
Xs and Os

What ESPN's 'NFLRank' really says about the best players in football

August 29, 2017
The Grind

Dustin Johnson's big drive, Tiger Woods' exciting news, and trick shots in bathing...

August 29, 2017
Patience Is A Virtue

Joey Votto just had the least productive/most productive baseball game ever

August 29, 2017
Netflix and Chill

Netflix is selling weed strains based on their shows now

August 29, 2017
Golfers We Like

Genie Bouchard on her guilty pleasures, posing for the SI Swimsuit Issue, and learning how to...

August 29, 2017
Golf Crime

South Carolina couple arrested on a golf course and it wasn't for playing golf

August 29, 2017
Lists

A golfer's 10 biggest nightmares

August 29, 2017
Fall Fashion

Michigan Wolverines to go full-maize for season opener vs. Florida

August 28, 2017
Shut The Front Door!

Study revealing link between intelligence and profanity is the best f#%king news you'll...

August 28, 2017
Related
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionTip Plus: Jimmy Ballard
Golf InstructionJim Flick And Jack Nicklaus: Deepen Your Swing
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection