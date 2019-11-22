Charles Howell III's remarkable money-making milestone will have to wait at least another few weeks

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — To the casual golf fan, Charles Howell III is "that guy who doesn't win a lot, but still makes a lot." Sometimes, the casual doesn't know just how right they are.

We are only 10 tournaments into the 2019-2010 PGA Tour season, but Howell is already closing in on continuing his incredible streak of racking up cash. With $846,935 in his first six starts, that leaves the three-time tour winner only $153,065 away from crossing the $1 million mark for a 20th consecutive season.

"I don’t really think about it, I didn’t even know about it until I was asked about it earlier this year," Howell told GolfDigest.com. "But listen, I’ve been lucky to stay healthy and to play. I mean, there are a lot of great players out there, Tiger Woods being one of them, that, unfortunately, injuries kept him from doing that because he easily would have. But yeah, it’s something I’m proud of as far as consistency goes. Like I said, it does take a touch of good fortune and luck to keep doing it."

Howell may not think about it much, but he was aware that only Phil Mickelson has had a longer such streak in golf history. The five-time major champ has crossed the $1 million mark for 24 straight seasons, which isn't surprising considering he recently had snapped another record streak of nearly 26 consecutive years of being inside the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

While Howell still has more than three quarters of the season to keep his streak going, it won't happen this week. The defending RSM Classic champ shot a Friday 72 at Sea Island's Plantation Course to miss the cut.

That means Howell, who has made more than $1 million in every full season as a pro and is 19th all-time in PGA Tour earnings, will have to wait until next year when the season picks up again to get to the mark. But considering his cash-making track record, it's one of the sport's biggest locks—and so is the fact he'll cross another money milestone in 2020. The $40 million career mark is only another $200K away.

