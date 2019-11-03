Good Run16 minutes ago

Phil Mickelson's remarkable 26-year world ranking streak comes to an end at WGC-HSBC Champions

By
Zhe Ji

Phil Mickelson climbed 10 spots on the leader board with a final-round 68 at the WGC-HSBC Champions. It wasn't enough, though, to keep from falling below a certain level in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in more than a quarter century.

Mickelson's remarkable run of being in the OWGR's top 50 is projected to. come to an end when the weekly ranking comes out on Monday. The five-time major champ first entered the top 50 on Nov. 23, 1996, after a runner-up finish at the Casio World Open in Japan.

RELATED: Why Phil Mickelson's swing has held up for so long

Ironically, his amazing streak was snapped by a runner-up finish in Japan as well. Shugo Imahira's solo second at the Mynavi ABC Championship on the Japan Golf Tour will move the 27-year-old to No. 50, bumping the 49-year-old Hall-of-Famer.

Twitter's Official World Golf Ranking guru @Nosferatu first pointed out the situation on Sunday:

RANKING: Introducing the "Content Kings" of the PGA Tour

And projected what the new OWGR will look like with Rory McIlroy closing the gap on World No. 1 Brooks Koepka thanks to his latest WGC win:

Mickelson jumped to No. 17 with a win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am, the 44th of his PGA Tour career. But he's recorded just one top top-25 finish since—a T-18 at the Masters—while missing the cut eight times.

“It was a good run,” Mickelson told the Associated Press after Sunday's round in Shanghai. “But I’ll be back.”

RELATED: Watch Phil Mickelson hit a driver out of a bush

WATCH MORE GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursPhil Mickelson's remarkable 26-year world ranking s…
Golf News & ToursNelly Korda defends her title in Taiwan, credits he…
Golf News & ToursHere's the prize money payout for each golfer at th…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved