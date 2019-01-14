Charles Howell III continues two streaks at Sony Open: one impressive, the other slightly disappointing

Charles Howell III did it again at this week's Sony Open in Hawaii. For the 18th straight time, Howell made the cut at Waialae Country Club, keeping his record in Honolulu perfect. But for the 18th straight time, Howell failed to win. A T-8 finish was the 10th time he's posted a top-10 finish.

Ultimately, Howell says he can handle the second streak given the first one.

"The finishes I've had, it's kind of hard to explain, to be honest with you," Howell said after shooting a closing 66, his 23rd consecutive sub-par round in the event dating back to 2014. "Typically a longer, more open golf course would suit me. Yeah, for whatever reason it is, I've been fortunate here."

Despite finishing seven strokes behind 2019 champion Matt Kuchar, Howell did walk away from the event a winner in a different manner. Hauling in $192,000 on Sunday, Howell now takes over the top spot for the most money earned in the history of the Sony Open. Entering the week, he had taken home $2,640,231.91 for his career in the event, but his Sunday payday allowed him to pass former tournament No. 1 Jerry Kelly and No. 2 Ernie Els for the label of all-time leader with $2.832 million.

Howell says as long as he's playing on the PGA Tour, he'll be in Honolulu each January, noting that there's no course that he has a connection with like Waialae. "Maybe Torrey Pines I've had a lot of nice finishes, but not quite like this one," Howell said. "It would be awfully special to win here."

