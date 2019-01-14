How much prize money each golfer earned at the 2019 Sony Open in Hawaii

The Sony Open at Waialae Country Club has become an acquired taste for its newest winner, Matt Kuchar. In his first eight career starts in the event, Kuchar missed the cut six times and finished 65th in one of his two other starts. His only solid performance was a T-4 in 2002. Yet in his last six starts in Honolulu, Kuchar has thrived, finishing no worse than T-13 and posting four top-five finishes and five top-10s.

Before Sunday's win, Kuchar had earned $1.077 million in the tournament, but added $1.152 million for his four-stroke victory over Andrew Putnam. That vaults him to fifth all-time on the tournament's money list, behind only Jerry Kelly, Charles Howell III, Ernie Els and Jimmy Walker.

How much cash did the rest of the field in the tournament make from the $6.4 million purse? Here's the prize money earned for every player who played all four rounds this week in Hawaii.

Win: Matt Kuchar, -22, $1,152,000

2: Andrew Putnam, -18, $691,200

T-3: Marc Leishman, -17, $307,200

T-3: Hudson Swafford, -17, $307,200

T-3: Chez Reavie, -17, $307,200

T-3: Corey Conners, -17, $307,200

7: Davis Love III, -16, $214,400

T-8: Brian Stuard, -15, $192,000

T-8: Charles Howell III, -15, $192,000

T-10: Bryson DeChambeau, -14, $160,000

T-10: Sung Kang, -14, $160,000

T-10: Sebastián Muñoz, -14, $160,000

T-13: Patrick Reed, -13, $123,733.34

T-13: Patton Kizzire, -13, $123,733.33

T-13: Ted Potter, Jr., -13, $123,733.33

T-16: Sungjae Im, -12, $99,200

T-16: Keith Mitchell, -12, $99,200

T-16: Brandt Snedeker, -12, $99,200

T-16: Justin Thomas, -12, $99,200

T-20: Stewart Cink, -11, $80,000

T-20: J.T. Poston, -11, $80,000

T-22: Ryan Armour, -10, $57,691.43

T-22: Joel Dahmen, -10, $57,691.43

T-22: Harris English, -10, $57,691.43

T-22: Brian Gay, -10, $57,691.43

T-22: Cameron Smith, -10, $57,691.43

T-22: Kyle Stanley, -10, $57,691.43

T-22: Emiliano Grillo, -10, $57,691.43

T-29: Abraham Ancer, -9, $42,560.00

T-29: Keegan Bradley, -9, $42,560.00

T-29: Matt Jones, -9, $42,560.00

T-29: Carlos Ortiz, -9, $42,560.00

T-33: Dominic Bozzelli, -8, $31,040

T-33: Scott Brown, -8, $31,040

T-33: Brice Garnett, -8, $31,040

T-33: Shugo Imahira, -8, $31,040

T-33: Scott Piercy, -8, $31,040

T-33: Ian Poulter, -8, $31,040

T-33: Rory Sabbatini, -8, $31,040

T-33: Sam Saunders, -8, $31,040

T-33: Roger Sloan, -8, $31,040

T-33: Y.E. Yang, -8, $31,040

T-43: Julian Etulain, -7, $19,488

T-43: Jim Herman, -7, $19,488

T-43: Stephan Jaeger, -7, $19,488

T-43: Russell Knox, -7, $19,488

T-43: Anirban Lahiri, -7, $19,488

T-43: Scott Langley, -7, $19,488

T-43: Hank Lebioda, -7, $19,488

T-43: Adam Svensson, -7, $19,488

T-51: Dylan Frittelli, -6, $15,061.34

T-51: Alex Prugh, -6, $15,061.34

T-51: Brandon Harkins, -6, $15,061.33

T-51: Jim Knous, -6, $15,061.33

T-51: Hideki Matsuyama, -6, $15,061.33

T-51: Jimmy Walker, -6, $15,061.33

T-57: Tyler Duncan, -5, $14,080

T-57: Fabián Gómez, -5, $14,080

T-57: Adam Hadwin, -5, $14,080

T-57: Trey Mullinax, -5, $14,080

T-57: Wes Roach, -5, $14,080

T-57: José de Jesús Rodríguez, -5, $14,080

T-57: Chase Wright, -5, $14,080

T-64: Ryan Blaum,-4, $13,504

T-64: Yuki Inamori,-4, $13,504

66: Russell Henley, -3, $13,312

T-67: Rikuya Hoshino, -2, $13,120

T-67: Johnson Wagner, -2, $13,120

T-69: Kevin Kisner, -1, $12,864

T-69: Michael Thompson, -1, $12,864

71: Danny Lee, E, $12,672

