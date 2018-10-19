Trending
Must-Listen

CC Sabathia's F-bomb-laced rant on how to properly bean a batter is gold, Jerry! Gold!

By
4 hours ago

While painful to admit, the New York Yankees are completely irrelevant at this current juncture. The Boston Red Sox clinched a spot in the World Series on Thursday night in Houston, defeating the Astros in Game 5 of the ALCS. These next few weeks will be absolute hell for Yankees fans, as we pray to the baseball gods that the Dodgers or Brewers can save us from an offseason of misery.

That being said, this CC Sabathia F-bomb-laced rant on how to properly bean a batter with the ball will bring a smile to faces of Yankee fans everywhere despite our current situation. If you recall, Sabathia cost himself $500,000 with one pitch late in the regular season against the Tampa Bay Rays when he threw at a Rays batter's knee. The pitch was in retaliation to a pitch by Rays pitcher Andrew Kittredge, who Sabathia felt had thrown at Yankees catcher Austin Romine's head earlier in the game.

This subject came up on the season recap episode of the "R2-C2" podcast that Sabathia co-hosts with the YES Network's Ryan Ruocco, and just talking about it enraged the veteran left-hander all over again.

"Don't f-ing throw the ball at my guy's head, like, I'm pissed off now! This shit's pissing me off now," said Sabathia. "If you want to throw at somebody, do the shit right, learn how to f-ing do it right or don't do it at all. Whoever the f---, Rays organization, whoever the f--- is calling the shots over there, you know what I'm saying? Do the f-ing shit right. So I had to show 'em how to do the f-ing shit right."

Here's the full clip in all its must-listen glory:

If you didn't think Sabathia was a ride-or-die teammate before, this should clear up any doubts. No matter who you root for, you got to love the passion from CC, who pointed to the Rays dugout following the pitch, making for this incredible GIF:

After listening to his rant, we have to assume he was pointing at Kittredge in the dugout in the hopes of "showing him how to do the shit right." A lot of pitchers could learn from CC's tirade about how to properly bean a batter. If you're going to do it, try not to kill or injure someone like Jose Urena did to Ronald Acuna Jr. in August. If you can't figure that part out, don't do it at all.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Memory Lane

Courtesy cars at the Masters have come a long way from this hideous station wagon

2 hours ago
Wait, What?

Watch Kawhi Leonard dunk the ball, then palm it before it hits the ground in this mesmerizing...

2 hours ago
Gambling

An anonymous Vegas gambler with a fitting nickname has made a killing betting against Rutgers...

3 hours ago
Must-Listen

CC Sabathia's F-bomb-laced rant on how to properly bean a batter is gold, Jerry! Gold!

4 hours ago
Highlights

LeBron James and Damian Lillard's early dunk-off nearly brought the roof down in Portland

5 hours ago
Annoying NFL Texts

Annoying NFL Texts: Is the Jon Gruden experiment already a bust?

October 18, 2018
Defensive Clinics

DeMarcus Cousins looks good in the swatting-little-kids'-shots phase of his comeback

October 18, 2018
American Heroes

Texas Robin Hood steals five cases of Bud Light WITH HIS BARE HANDS

October 18, 2018
Inauspicious Beginnings

Knicks fan makes half-court shot before anyone on the actual Knicks makes any shot to start...

October 18, 2018
Apocalypse Now

College GameDay forces Pullman, Washington to declare state of emergency

October 18, 2018
The Lane Train

Yes, Lane Kiffin is claiming he offered Matt Leinart's 11-year-old son a scholarship to FAU

October 18, 2018
Boban Smash

Watch Clippers monster Boban Marjanovic dunk without even having to jump

October 18, 2018
Homers

Red Sox radio broadcaster falls out of seat during final out, making for a hilarious sound...

October 18, 2018
Analysis

Charles Barkley says Markelle Fultz's jumper reminds him of his "crappy golf swing"

October 17, 2018
Highlights

Zion Williamson makes absurd buzzer-beater look way too easy at Duke scrimmage

October 17, 2018
Never Change, Chuck

Charles Barkley reveals the one thing that can stop the Warriors (Hint: it's not another NBA...

October 17, 2018
Rants

Kevin Garnett says Minnesota Timberwolves owner "doesn't know sh-- about basketball"

October 17, 2018
MLB Playoffs

Manny Machado's dirty play in Game 4 of the NLCS is hardly anything new for him

October 17, 2018
Related
The LoopCC Sabathia costs himself $500K with one pitch, is …
The LoopWatch Aaron Judge nearly decapitate Rays pitcher wi…
The LoopWatch Odell Beckham Jr. launch a batting-practice h…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection