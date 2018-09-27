CC Sabathia costs himself $500K with one pitch, is a ride or die teammate

CC Sabathia being a ride or die teammate is nothing new, the man is literally at the top step of the dugout at the first sign of trouble, no matter the opponent. That's why it was unsurprising to see that he willingly cost himself $500K with one pitch to defend a teammate on Thursday in the New York Yankees final game of a four-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays.

With New York leading 7-0 in the top of the sixth, Rays pitcher Andrew Kittredge threw at Yankees catcher Austin Romine's head. Whether or not it was intentional is unclear, but Romine clearly took offense:

CC took offense as well:

This seemed to ignite the Yanks, as they promptly scored four runs to go up 11-0. As if that wasn't enough to prove their point, Sabathia came out in the bottom of the sixth and immediately retaliated, which got him ejected. That's where the $$$ part comes in, because had CC gone seven innings, which he was on pace to do, he would have reached 155 innings pitched for the regular season, earning a $500K contract incentive in the process. This being his last regular season start means he cost himself half a mil with this beaning:

Let's see if CC cares:

Nope! We think he'll live considering he's made $226 million in his career.