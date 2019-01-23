CBS' Peter Kostis on his pivotal role in Tin Cup, Tiger Woods' softer side, and why he chooses to carry that TV monitor around his neck

Peter Kostis is one of the rare people who have ascended to the top of golf in two different arenas. Already one of the game’s top instructors, Kostis has continued to teach while also becoming one of golf’s most erudite voices on TV the past three decades. Interestingly, he never planned for it to turn out that way.

With the CBS analyst returning to the airwaves for this week's Farmers Insurance Open, we caught up with Kostis on the Golf Digest Podcast to discuss how he unexpectedly — and spontaneously — began his broadcasting career. We also talked about his pivotal role in the classic movie Tin Cup , the softer side of Tiger Woods fans don't see, and why he chooses to wear that TV monitor around his neck while walking around the golf course.

Plus, Sam Weinman and Ryan Herrington joined me to breakdown Adam Long’s stunning win over Phil Mickelson at the Desert Classic, debate a celebrity golfer’s handicap being called into question again, and give our Tiger Woods predictions for 2019. Please have a listen: