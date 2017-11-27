Trending
Let It Snow

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau watches Grey Cup from snowy bleachers because Canada

By
an hour ago

Here in America, our politicians watch football in leather-draped suites while gorging on filet, sipping Dom Perignon 1959, and backslapping Jerry Jones after every first down/joke about the rapidly inflating cost of meat tubes down on the proletariat mezz. Up north, however, things are done a little different. The end zones are the size of Nunavut, the fries come with gravy, and ivory-toothed Canadian Prime Minister (and part-time international heartthrob) Justin Trudeau watches from the bleachers beneath a dusting of snow in the kind of dreamlike PR scenario that keeps Sean Spicer up all night staring at the ceiling fan. In case you wondering about the specificity, this—minus the poutine—is pretty much how JT spent the Grey Cup on Sunday night:

Greg Kolz
Randy Ambrosie

Shockingly, this was only the second most Canadian thing to happen on Sunday evening, with Windsor-native Shania Twain arriving via dogsled for her half-time performance. After the game Trudeau tweeted his congratulations to the victorious Toronto Argonauts, while miraculously failing to mention himself, how the CFL better would better if he were running it, or any number of players who deserve to be suspended for violating completely imaginary rules.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Related
The LoopLet's review Chris Christie's terrible, horrible, n…
The LoopGuy boycotts Keurig by hitting it with driver, now …
The LoopListening to Kirk Cousins at training camp is like …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection