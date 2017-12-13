Can chewing gum improve your golf scores?

Forgot dropping cash on a new driver or spending hours at the range. Turns out all you need for an improved golf game is...gum and caffeine.

Studies by the National Institutes of Health have shown that "a moderate dose of caffeine consumed before and during a round of golf improves golf-specific measures of performance and reduces fatigue." Results that are supported by Auburn University, which took the examination further, stating caffeine use can shave two strokes off one's handicap. The NIH also found that chewing gum was associated with enhanced productivity and reduced cognitive errors.

Keeping these findings in mind, a Colorado company has introduced "Golf Gum," which --- you guessed it -- is a chewing product designed for hackers.

“There’s an evolving consumer demand for cleaner supplements,” says Troy Widgery, Apollo Gum's CEO. “We’re creating the future of energy. Golf Gum’s liquid core delivery system rapidly releases the full benefits of specially-sourced natural caffeine and B-vitamins."

While that may sound like New Age mumbo jumbo, it's worth noting that Jordan Spieth's performance at the Open Championship was partially credited to coach Cameron McCormick giving the young gun some mint gum before his Birkdale rounds. True, Spieth dismissed the chew's benefits, but sometimes the greats are blinded by their own light.

Golf Gum can be purchased online at golfersgum.com.

